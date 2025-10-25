Lancers Fall to Roughriders

The Omaha Lancers dropped their first game of three-game weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Cedar Rapids (7-2-0-1) broke a scoreless tie with two goals in the second period before potting two more in the third, with the final goal coming on an empty net.

Omaha (2-10-0-0) got its lone goal from Yegor Kim at the 4:44 mark of the third as he lit the lamp for a second straight game. Kim scored off a corner feed from Jack Stanius to cut the deficit to 3-1. He now has 3 points (2+1) in the last two games. Stanius extended his point streak to three games and has 3 points (2+1) in that span.

The RoughRiders broke through with the game's first goal with one second left on a five-on-three power play. Carter Ernst cashed in on that power-play off a lucky bounce on the end-boards to put the RoughRiders up 1-0. Cedar Rapids' second goal came from forward Ethan Piercy off a Lancer turnover to stretch the lead to 2-0.

The RoughRiders took their first-of-two three-goal leads of David Bosco's third goal in as many games against the Lancers 2:27 into the third. Jason Musa put the game away with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

