Saints Drop Series Opener Against Capitols

Published on October 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Middleton, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (8-2-0-0, 16 pts) lost their second-straight game on Friday, a 6-3 loss to the Madison Capitols (6-4-0-0, 12 pts).

The Fighting Saints allowed two goals in the first half of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie and putting Madison ahead by a pair. Sam Kappell's second of the game gave Madison a 3-2 lead at 5:05 of the third, before Chris Baird-Gajdos scored his first of the season to extend the lead to two.

The two-goal deficit was the Saints' first such deficit of the season in their 10th game. The score remained 4-2 into the final five minutes, when Charlie Arend scored a power-play goal for Dubuque with 3:30 to play. Dubuque pulled goaltender Owen Crudale for an extra skater and converted for its second power-play goal of the game.

In a one-goal game, a late penalty was called against Masun Fleece and Dubuque was sent to its fifth penalty kill of the night. Max Rider converted with 1:48 to play for his third point of the game. An empty-netter from John Stout extended the Madison lead to 6-3 in the final two minutes.

Fleece scored Dubuque's first goal of the game, a power-play tally to tie the contest at one late in the first period. His seventh of the season extended a point-streak to a career-high seven games and was assisted by Ludvig Lafton and Hayden Russell. Russell later assisted on Arend's power-play goal in the third frame and extended his league lead in assists to 12.

Teddy Merrill gave the Saints their only lead of the contest in the second period on a shorthanded breakaway goal. His ninth of the season was unassisted and was Dubuque's third shorthanded goal of the season.

Dubuque's only lead lasted just 62 seconds, however, as Madison evened the game shortly after with a power-play goal. The Dubuque penalty kill stopped three of five Madison chances in the contest. The Saints scored twice on four power-play chances in the game, lifting their league-leading power play to 38.2%.

Crudale made 26 saves in his first loss of the season as Dubuque was outshot 32-26 in the loss.

The Saints return home on Saturday to finish the weekend-series with Madison.







