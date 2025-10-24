Tri-City Begins Home-And-Home with Lincoln Friday Night Inside Ice Box

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm begin a home-and-home series with the Lincoln Stars Friday night at the Ice Box. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (4-5-1, 9 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 4-1 road victory at Sioux City Saturday; defeated Omaha 3-2 on road Friday

Brecken Smith (2-0-2) led team with two goals last weekend, his first tallies as a member of the Storm; Miami commit scored one goal in each game

Cam Springer (1-1-2), Oliver Ozogany (1-1-2), Bode Wise (0-2-2), Carson Pilgrim (0-2-2) also contributed multi-point weekends

Goaltender Michal Pradel started both Friday and Saturday's matchups; Slovakia native stopped combined 41 of 44 shots across both days en route to his third and fourth victories of the season, respectively

Team Notes:

Have won back-to-back games for the first time this season

Searching for first three-game winning streak since winning four-in-a-row between February 23-March 2, 2025

Begin second of six "three-in-three's" of season tonight; will also play three times next weekend

Third matchup in a stretch of three consecutive road games tonight; 4 of next 6 contests will take place away from Viaero Center

Ninth game in a string of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin (D) was placed on NHL Central Scouting's "Preliminary Players to Watch List" Monday as a "C" rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft; Laylin was one of 23 USHL players to receive a "C" rating or higher

Michal Pradel (G): second among all USHL goaltenders in saves (213), ranks third in minutes (481)

Cooper Ernewein (F): has scored three goals on five shots this season; 60% shooting percentage leads all USHL players

Maddox Malmquist (F): tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany (F): tied for fourth among USHL rookies in shots (21)

Paul Bloomer (F) (2-3-5) and Bode Laylin (D) (0-5-5) lead team in scoring

Lincoln (3-6-0, 6 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Has won three consecutive games after beginning season 0-6

Swept Waterloo in two-game road series last weekend; defeated Black Hawks 5-2 Saturday, 2-0 Friday

Saturday: Five different goal scorers contributed offense, Layne Loomer (F) (1-2-3) led all skaters in points

Alex Pelletier (F) was only Star to score two goals in weekend series; Cornell commit amassed 18 shots on goal during set

Goaltender William Prowse started both games of series; recorded second shutout of season Friday; stopped 49 of 51 Waterloo shots across weekend

Pelletier (9-4-13) is team's leading scorer and ties for second among all USHL players in points; Loomer (3-6-9) follows

Season series: Friday is the first of nine regular season meetings between the Storm and Stars during 2025-2026. Tri-City plays Lincoln more than any other opponent this year. The teams will square off five times at Viaero Center and four times at the Ice Box. The Stars took five of nine games in last season's series.







