Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols to Open Weekend

Published on October 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Middleton, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (8-1-0-0, 16 pts) visit the Madison Capitols (5-4-0-0, 10 pts) to begin a home-and-home series on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bounce Back

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend coming off their first loss of the season on Saturday, touting the best record in the USHL at 8-1-0-0.

Dubuque's eight-game win streak ended as their second-best to open a season in team history (2012-13). During the streak, Dubuque outscored its opponents by 32 and averaged 6.25 goals over the eight games.

2. Money Masun

Masun Fleece responded to a four-game goal streak ending on Friday with a goal and an assist on Saturday in Muskegon. Fleece brings a career-best six-game point streak into action this weekend.

The former Fargo forward had never recorded a multi-point game in 73 career games before joining Dubuque this season. In nine games with the Saints, Fleece has four multi-point games and a career-best three points against Chicago on Oct. 11.

3. Lock Launch

Gavin Lock scored the game-winning goal in Friday's win against Muskegon. It was his second game-winner this season after scoring the difference-maker in Madison on Sept. 26.

Lock is tied for the team-lead in game-winning goals with Teddy Merrill and Melvin Ekman. Overall, Lock has three goals and four points this season after securing the first multi-point game of his career on Friday in Muskegon.

4. Draft Detail

The Fighting Saints had two players named to the preliminary 2026 NHL Draft Watch List published by the NHL Central Scouting department this week.

Lincoln Krizizke and Hudson Lohse were both named on the list, representing Dubuque on the rankings for this season's draft-eligible players. Dubuque has had 13 players drafted into the NHL in the last two seasons.

5. Capitol Clash

The Capitols lost their only game last weekend, a 4-3 loss on the road against the Steel. Madison has not played a home game since Oct. 3 and the Caps have played just two home games in total this season. Those two games include a 3-2 loss to Dubuque on Sept. 26.

Goaltender Caleb Heil touts a .914 save percentage entering the weekend and has played six of the last seven games for the Capitols. Madison is second-best in the league at limiting shots against, allowing just 24.22 per game through nine games.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena Middleton. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







