Jacks Soar in 5-2 Win in Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA - Between the first return to Young Arena since the Clark Cup Final, and the return of Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) into the lineup for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (9-2-0-0, 18 pts.), There was a ton of noise for Friday night's game against the Waterloo Black Hawks (2-6-0-1, 5 pts.). A whole-team effort saw eleven Jacks find the scoresheet, with four recording multi-point performances in the 5-2 win.

Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead with his first goal in the USHL 6:34 into the game. A tic-tac-toe play saw Chuck Blanchard (West Hartford, CT) tap the puck behind the net towards Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI). A quick pass to the front of the net landed on the stick of Thomas-Maroon for a quick release to the back of the net.

Coming out of the break, the Jacks kept the momentum and scored another goal just 4:35 into the second period to make it 2-0. Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) gave the puck to Adam Belusko (Kosice, SVK) on the far side of the ice. Belusko made his way from the blue line down the wall and towards the net. From a near-impossible angle, he wired a shot over the goalie's shoulder for his first goal in the USHL. Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) picked up the secondary assist for his first of two points in the game.

Five minutes later, the Hawks responded to cut the deficit in half with a goal at the 9:30 mark. Adyn Merrick carried the puck from the far side wall of the Muskegon zone towards the middle of the blue line. A seeing-eye shot snuck past all of the bodies in the slot and to the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) showed off his playmaking ability with a pair of beautiful assists, including a cross-ice seam pass to Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) to regain the two-goal lead. From the near side corner, Sanderson moved up the wall and took a step towards the middle before firing a pass across the zone to Stewart, who corralled the puck and lifted it to the top of the net for his 5th goal of the season.

Ty Mason got the game back to within a single goal before the end of the second period thanks to a pass from Miles Jinman behind the net. Mason found himself alone on the near side of the crease and tucked the puck across the goal line to make it 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

Both goals in the third period belonged to the Lumberjacks to close out the 5-2 win. First, Norringer received a pretty stretch pass on his way down the ice from Sanderson in front of the Lumberjacks bench. As he moved across the front of the crease, Norringer used his backhand to lift the puck to the back of the net for his 4th goal of the season, and second point of the night.

Moments later, on an Auto Owners Insurance Power Play, Lawrence scored his first goal of the season after a defensive breakdown left him and Novotny alone in front of the Waterloo net. Novotny tapped the puck to Lawrence, who slipped it through the five-hole. Belusko had the secondary assist to cap off an impressive game for the defenseman.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (6-1-0-0) earned the win in the crease for the Lumberjacks with 29 saves on 31 shots against. Phileas Lachat (1-5-0-1) earned the loss on his record with 23 saves on 28 shots against.

