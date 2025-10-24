Lawrence Back for Clark Cup Rematch

Published on October 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

WATERLOO, IA - There were always going to be a lot of eyes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Waterloo Black Hawks weekend series at Young Arena this week, but with the Lumberjacks' announcement of team captain Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) returning to the lineup from the IR, the buzz around the series multiplied.

After a tightly contested 5-game Clark Cup Final in May that saw three games go to overtime, and a 12-round shootout in the first game of the season back in September, this match-up between the Jacks and Hawks has been nothing short of must-see hockey over the past two seasons.

Week 6 Preview: Redemption or Repetition?

Both teams are looking to skate away with 4 points in the standings after this week's 6th match-up between the Lumberjacks and Black Hawks, but the game recaps will look a little different depending on who wins. For the Hawks, this weekend brings a chance for redemption after the Lumberjacks lifted the Clark Cup in Waterloo back in May. The Lumberjacks, meanwhile, look to keep the status quo and pick up more wins over the Hawks after starting the 2025-26 campaign the same way they ended last season. With a win over the Hawks.

Since that first game of the season, both teams have had different paths to this weekend. The Lumberjacks are in a tie for the top spot in the USHL with 16 points in 10 games this season. Their 8-2-0-0 record is one of the best starts in Franchise history, and they rank among the league's best in defensive numbers. Waterloo enters the series with a 2-5-0-1 record through their first 8 games, and 5 points in the standings. They sit in 7th place of the Western Conference, but look at this pair of games as an opportunity to get the skeletons out of the closet and right the ship.

On one side of the ice, Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) leads the way for the Lumberjacks with 11 points in 10 games, and he is just 6 behind his 2024-25 point total of 17 in over 40 games played. Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) joins Christ as the other Lumberjack producing at a point per game rate.

The Hawks are led by Chase Jette. He is also producing in the offensive zone at a point-per-game rate with 7 points in 7 games, but he missed their last game due to an injury. Viktor Eriksson and Ty Mason helped on the front end as well, with 5 points each.

Lawrence slides back into the lineup for the Lumberjacks after missing the start of the season due to an injury. Despite being absent for the first 5 weeks of the season, he is regarded as the highest prospect in the USHL for the 2026 NHL Draft. Not only does his skill play a factor on the ice for the Jacks, but his leadership as the team captain will have a lasting effect on the rest of the squad.

Player Profile: Carl Axelsson

Everyone who puts on a pair of skates for a hockey career develops at a different rate than the person sitting next to them in the locker room. For Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE), that development has brought him from Sweden to North America as he continues his dream of playing Division I College Hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Last season was Axelsson's first year in North America, starting the season in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Herd didn't feel he was ready to compete for the net so Axelsson was sent to the NAHL to play for the Austin Bruins, and boy was he ready for that net. In 19 games, Axelsson recorded a 14-4-1 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .937 SV%. His numbers were some of the best in the league, showcasing another strong year of development.

Over the off season, the Jacks traded for Axelsson, who has taken the next step in his career and now sits among the top goalies in the USHL. Through 6 games, he is 5-1-0-0 with a 2.33 GAA and.916 SV%. In just his second start of the season, Axelsson recorded his first USHL shutout and has continued to show exciting skill in each start since then.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, the West Michigan Honda Dealers Pregame Show takes place on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

Upcoming Games

Fri. October 24 | 7:35 pm ET | at Waterloo

Sat. October 25 | 7:35 pm ET | at Waterloo

Thurs. October 30 | 7:00 pm ET | at USNTDP Under-18







