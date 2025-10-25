Scantlebury's Late Goal Lifts Steel To Win Over Green Bay

GENEVA, IL - After battling back from a 2-0 first period deficit, James Scantlebury broke a 2-2 tie with just over three minutes left in regulation and Tobias Ohman capped off the game with an empty net goal as the Chicago Steel (7-3-0-0, 14 pts.) defeated the Green Bay Gamblers (5-6-0-1, 11 pts.) 4-2 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Steel netminder Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 29 of 31 shots to record his fifth win of the season and third straight victory.

Scantlebury's goal was his third of the season and his first game-winner. Marco Senerchia scored his second goal, making it consecutive games with a tally. Kolin Sisson scored on the power play in the second period for his fourth score of the year. Ohman scored his fifth on an empty net goal to extend his point streak to four games.

It's the third straight victory for the Steel.

Zach Wooten got the Gamblers on the board first with 11:58 left in the first period on a sneaky shot from the left circle that snuck through the five-hole of Charrois.

Shortly after the goal, Cole Tuminaro delivered a big hit on Gamblers forward Geno Carcone. Landon Hafele came to intervene following the hit, but the Steel were issued a penalty following an altercation for the only penalty of the first period.

The Gamblers pressured Chicago with several looks on the man advantage, but the Steel survived to keep it a one-goal game.

At 16:04, the Gamblers converted on a Steel turnover in the attacking zone and turned the other way for a three-on-one chance. Carcone carried down the right wing and had a backdoor option, but instead dropped a pass to Gavin Katz, who ripped a shot past the glove of Charrois to make it 2-0.

Shots were even 9-9 through the first 20 minutes of play.

Down a pair of goals, the Steel wasted no time in gaining momentum, taking just 12 seconds in the second frame to get on the board.

After winning the opening draw, Ohman fired a cross-ice pass to Senerchia skating down the left wing, who fired a perfect shot over the left shoulder of Gamblers netminder Leo Henriquez to make it a 2-1 game.

Chicago was penalized again after a pair of offsetting penalties made it four-on-four hockey. Despite having to play three-on-four, the Steel successfully killed the penalty to stay within one.

The score stayed the same for the majority of the second period until the Steel caught the Gamblers flat-footed and drew a penalty. With a delayed penalty, Ohman created a chance after splitting the Green Bay defense and tried to fire five-hole, but Henriquez shut it down.

Just 22 seconds into the advantage, Chicago tied the game at two as Sisson unleashed a blistering one-timer that beat Henriquez glove-side.

Charrois continued to stand tall and keep Chicago in the game, robbing Gavin Katz of a backhand goal with a superb right pad stop to keep it 2-2 with less than five minutes left in the period.

The Steel took a 22-18 shots advantage into the third period.

A late Steel penalty gave the Gamblers a fresh sheet of ice for 1:32 of power play time to start the third period, but Chicago was again successful on the kill.

Ashton Schultz almost gave the Steel the lead with eight minutes left with a strong play from the left wing but was stopped by the paddle of Henriquez.

With just over three minutes left, Chicago broke through as Scantlebury collected a deflected pass from Jackson Crowder in the slot and beautifully deked around Henriquez to put the Steel ahead 3-2.

Green Bay pulled its netminder shortly after the goal but spent little time in the attacking end.

Chicago got a zone clear and Ohman skated down the ice and deposited the puck into the empty cage with 13 seconds left to cement the win.

Chicago will travel to Green Bay to take on the Gamblers and close out the road portion of the home-and-home on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:05.

After a weekend series in Youngstown Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the next home game for the Steel is Friday, Nov 7, when they host the 6th Annual Turtle Races courtesy of Hickory Knolls Discovery Center against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 pm.

