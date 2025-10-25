Stars Win Dogfight Over Storm

Published on October 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars (4-6-0-0) were victorious over the Tri-City Storm (4-6-1-0) at the Ice Box on Friday Night.

The Stars got the scoring started in the first when Will Prowse (Princeton) made a flurry of saves on one end, which ended up springing Aiden Janz the other way who found Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) streaking to the net to give the Stars the early lead. That score would hold into the first intermission.

In the second, Lincoln struck first with another Kade Kohanski tally. Shortly after, Tri-City would find the back of the net twice in the span of 24 seconds to quickly tie the game up at two. The game would remain deadlocked heading into the third and final period.

The Stars would start the third with a tally from John Hirschfeld (Vermont) to take another lead. Tri-City would answer back with some pretty passing three minutes later to even the game at three.

In the final three minutes, Jachym Prusek would send a puck from the blue line that was able to find nylon and give the Stars the 4-3 lead in crunch-time. Alex Pelletier (Cornell) would tally an empty-net goal to extend his goal streak to eight games, and seal Lincoln's fourth straight victory.

The Stars return to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center in Kearny.







