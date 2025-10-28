Phantoms Add USHL Alumnus Cal Kiefiuk to Coaching Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms announced Tuesday that Cal Kiefiuk has joined the team's coaching staff as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development.

Kiefiuk arrives in Youngstown following the conclusion of his playing career, which included a five-year collegiate stint highlighted by two Hockey East championships and an NCAA Division I national title. He also played professionally for one season. In his junior days, Kiefiuk played 162 games in the USHL for the Bloomington-Central Illinois club from 2016-2019.

In his new role, Kiefiuk will oversee the day-to-day development of Phantoms players and prospects. He will also serve as an assistant coach, working primarily with the team's forwards and power play units.

"We're excited to welcome Cal Kiefiuk to our program," said Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins. "He's a young, passionate and intelligent individual who will make a tremendous impact on our players and staff. His collegiate and professional experience is exactly the kind of background we want to surround our athletes with. Additionally, his academic credentials- a master's degree in business analytics and a bachelor's in sports management- will be invaluable to our team's overall growth and player development."

"I'm thrilled to join the Phantoms and begin working with the staff and players," Kiefiuk said. "Hockey has always been my passion, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute in a coaching and development role. I want to thank the organization for believing in me, and I'll give everything I have to help our players succeed. It's a great chance to give back to the game and continue learning what it takes to be a great coach."

