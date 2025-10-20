Phantoms Fall to Gamblers 5-1

Published on October 19, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms defenseman Jayden Veney vs. the Green Bay Gamblers

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms (7-3-1-0, 15pts) threw everything but the kitchen sink on the Green Bay net Sunday night, recording 38 shots on net, but only managed a single marker in falling 5-1 to the Green Bay Gamblers.

"Their goalie played really well, but I thought we dominated the entire game," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "To me I think there's a lot of positives we can take out of (tonight)."

Green Bay grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:41 of the first period when Frantisek Netusil stole a Phantom pass at his own blueline, raced down ice, and snapped a wrister through Owen Lepak's five hole. The Gamblers doubled their lead at 9:38 of the second when Elliot Gulley's cross-ice feed hit a Phantom stick and deflected into the net. Geno Carcone made it 3-0 at 13:07 with his power play goal from the left circle.

Youngstown got on the board at 3:45 of the third when Kyle O'Leary redirected JT Veney's shot from the right point past Leo Henriquez for his first USHL goal. The Phantoms looked poised to draw closer after a string of power plays, but Landon Hafele scored on a break away at 9:40 to put the game out of reach. Nick Knutson scored on the empty net at 19:08 to cap off the night.

Youngstown hits the road next weekend for a brief two-game swing through Sioux City before returning home for four straight to take on Chicago and Sioux Falls.

By The Numbers

Shots - 38

Saves - 17

Power Play - 0/5

Penalty Kill - 1/4

Goals - O'Leary

Assists - Butkovskiy, Veney

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12521

