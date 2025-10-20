Solomon Tallies Hat Trick and Feldbergs Earns Shutout to Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on October 19, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede shut out the Des Moines Buccaneers to complete a three-in-three weekend sweep. Brent Solomon led the team's scoring with a hat trick performance, while goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 23 saves to earn the shutout.

Special teams dominance by the Stampede in the first period gave them a 2-0 advantage at the first intermission. With both teams wrapping up a three-game weekend, play started slowly. At 5:12, the Stampede earned their first power play of the night following a cross-checking call on the Buccaneers. Sioux Falls failed to convert on the advantage and ended up on the penalty kill at 11:08 after Dane Sorensen was called for cross-checking.

On the penalty kill, the Stampede earned their first shorthanded goal of the season when Anthony Bongo sent a long pass up to Juho Keinanen, who fired a perfectly timed shot from the low slot. Sioux Falls killed off the penalty and then took advantage of Des Moines' own penalty trouble. At 12:55, the Buccaneers' Ryland Rooney was called for boarding. Before the penalty expired, Des Moines committed a cross-checking infraction, giving the Herd ten seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage. After the 5-on-3 expired, the Stampede scored another special teams tally - this time a power-play goal from Brent Solomon. Solomon took a one-timer from the point off a smooth pass from Logan Renkowski, earning his seventh goal of the season. The goal puts him among the top five goal scorers in the USHL. The Stampede saw another power-play opportunity before the end of the period but were unable to convert. Sioux Falls outshot Des Moines 14-7 in the first.

The Stampede kept up their offensive production in the second period, netting three goals. At 5:09, Solomon scored his second goal of the night with a wicked wrister from the high slot, assisted by Cade Strom. The Herd then ran into penalty trouble as Loic Nasreddine was sent to the box for holding. Before the penalty expired, defenseman Matthew Grimes joined him with a tripping call. Sioux Falls killed off both penalties, maintaining their momentum.

At 13:29, the Stampede earned another power play, and Solomon capitalized to record his first USHL hat trick. His third goal came off a saucer pass that he batted into the back of the net midair. Jake Prunty extended his impressive five-game point streak with an assist on the play. A fight at 14:09 between the Herd's Wade Weil and Des Moines' Ryan Kroll kicked off a slew of penalties that continued until the final buzzer. Five-on-five play resumed until 18:05, when another roughing incident put the Stampede on the power play. At 18:28, Logan Renkowski scored his sixth goal of the season with a tip-in off a Solomon shot. After the whistle, Joey Macrina received a two-minute minor for roughing and a two-minute misconduct, while Des Moines' Jason Davenport was called for high-sticking on Macrina. The play put the Stampede on the penalty kill, and they successfully killed it off to end the period.

The third period was defined by penalties and early trips to the locker room. As the Stampede killed off the remainder of their penalty, Des Moines was called for another roughing infraction. The Stampede's power play failed to convert, and at 7:42, two players from each team were sent to the box with roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts. Anthony Bongo picked up a double minor for roughing, sending him to the locker room. At 12:46, Sorensen dropped the gloves with Keaton Orrey after a hard hit on JJ Monteiro; both players were sent off. Three more 10-minute misconducts and a total of 38 additional penalty minutes were handed out. The penalty trouble helped the Stampede cruise to a 5-0 victory.

In the midst of the chaos, goaltender Linards Feldbergs delivered an impressive 23-save performance to earn his first USHL shutout. With a 5-1-1-0 record, he now holds a 2.24 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Stampede return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday night for their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Royal River Casino and Hotel. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Stampede-American flag hat. Veterans and active-duty military members can claim free tickets for themselves and their families by visiting the Stampede office this week.







