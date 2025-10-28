Owen Buesgens Has a 3-Point Night and a Look Ahead to a Weekend at Home

This past weekend the Gamblers played a home and home series against the Chicago Steel. After falling 4-2 Friday night in Chicago, the Gamblers came out swinging Saturday earning a weekend split.

Green Bay 6 - Chicago 3

Green Bay defenseman Owen Buesgens had a 3-point performance as the Gamblers took down the Chicago Steel 6-3 at the Resch Center Oct. 25th for Bud Night and Costume Contest Night.

Green Bay's William Samuelsson put the Gamblers ahead 8:29 into the opening period off an assist from Zach Wooten and Buesgens before Gavin Katz tacked on an insurance goal with under five minutes remaining. Chicago responded with a goal from Jackson Crowder just before the end of the period, but 11:39 into the second period, Elliot Gulley increased Green Bay's lead once again courtesy of another Buesgens assist. Buesgens completed his 3-point night with a goal two minutes later from assists by Geno Carcone and Brady O'Malley.

The two teams swapped scores for the rest of the game, with Wooten and Landon Hafele tallying goals for the Gamblers and Kolin Sisson scoring two goals for the Steel.

Green Bay was outshot by the Steel 32-29 while goaltender Joey Slavick stopped 29 shots to earn the win.

Weekend Preview

Gamblers vs Black Hawks

October 31st @ 7:05pm

Green Bay will begin a two game homestand starting on Friday when the Gamblers take on the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Resch Center for Halloween Night and Hispanic Heritage Night at 7:05 pm.

The Black Hawks enter the contest with the worst record in the USHL at 2-5-0-1 and 5 points. Waterloo is averaging 2.6 goals a game and allow opponents to score 4.1 a game against them. The Black Hawks will be led by forward Adyn Merrick, who has 7 points this season off of four goals and three assists. Goaltender Phileas Lachat will most likely be between the pipes for the Black Hawks. Lachat enters this weekend with a 0.893 save percentage and a 3.14 goals against average.

Gamblers vs Fighting Saints

November 1 @ 6:05pm

The Gamblers will remain at home Saturday night to take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the Resch Center for Family Night, Kids Trick or Treat, and Skate with the Team Night at 6:05pm.

The Fighting Saints are the highest scoring team in the USHL with 5.63 goals per game and hold the second best record in the league at 9-2 with 18 points.

Dubuque's Masun Fleece and Hayden Russell are tied for the league lead in points at 15 each while Teddy Merrill is second in the USHL with 9 goals. The Fighting Saints have split time between their two goals this season, but Vojtech Hambalek owns a team low 2.58 goals against average and a 0.91 save percentage.

On the other side, the Gamblers are 4-1-0-1 at home this year and will be led by forwards Elliot Gulley and Landon Hafele, who lead the team with 13 points. Gulley has totaled a team high seven goals and six assists in 13 games played, while Hafele has tallied 6 goals and 7 assists in 12 games this season.







