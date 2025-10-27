Maurins, Lancers Blank Force

Published on October 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers grabbed their first home victory of the 2025-26 campaign with a 4-0 win over the Fargo Force on Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Nils Maurins stopped all 22 shots between the pipes for his first USHL win and shutout. Four different Lancers scored as Omaha (3-11-0-0) tallied twice in the second period and two more times in the third period.

The Lancers got the scoring started when former Fargo (7-2-0-1) forward Brady Arneson. Arneson cashed in from the slot off a George Lovell feed from below the goal-line to put Omaha up 1-0. Lovell stole the puck from goaltender Alan Lendak behind the net and found Arneson for Arneson's fourth goal of the season 2:32 into the second period.

Kole Hyles doubled the Lancer lead at the 5:17 mark of the second after charging to the net and scoring off a feed from Lefty Markonidis in the near corner. Hyles began the zone rush by dumping the puck around the base of the boards and then charged to the net to score his fourth goal of the season. The New Hampshire commit has collected a point in 7-of-12 games with the Lancers.

Jack Stanius added an insurance goal on the power play 7:31 into the third period. Finn De St. Hubert's shot from the point was denied but Cam Caron was able to retrieve the loose puck and wait for Stanius to enter the slot before finding him. Stanius ripped it past Lendak for his third goal in the last five games while also extending his point streak to five games (3+2).

Lovell scored his first goal as a Lancer after being acquired on Thursday with an empty-net tally at the 17:40 mark of the third to cap a two-point night. Markonidis earned the lone assist on that goal for his second apple of the night and his first two points with Omaha since being acquired Oct. 15.

Sunday's victory snapped a 17-game winning streak head-to-head for Fargo. It was the Lancers' first win against the Force since Nov. 26, 2022 and first in regulation since Apr. 26, 2022 in Game 2 of the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs.

