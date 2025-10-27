Stampede Fail to Shake off Early Tri-City Lead, Fall 3-1

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede saw their five-game win streak snapped Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to the Tri-City Storm. Joe McGraw netted the team's only goal of the evening, while goaltender Linards Feldbergs stopped 15 shots in the effort.

A slow start in the first period set the tone for the rest of the game. Tri-City struck first at 4:01 when Carson Pilgrim buried a shot over Feldbergs' glove after being left alone in front. Despite outshooting the Storm 14-9 in the opening frame, Sioux Falls couldn't capitalize on their chances and headed into the first intermission trailing 1-0.

The Stampede created several quality opportunities in the second period but couldn't find a finish. At 9:53, McGraw fired a sharp shot that the Tri-City goaltender turned away. A few minutes later, Thomas Holtby took the game's first penalty for elbowing at 12:13, but the Herd killed it off with ease. Cooper Soller even generated a solid shorthanded chance, though it, too, was denied.

Just 11 seconds into the third period, the Storm extended their lead to 2-0 when Brecken Smith capitalized on a defensive-zone giveaway that left him wide open in front. The Stampede earned their first power play at 3:29 when Tri-City's Cooper Ernewein was called for a double-minor high stick. Sioux Falls failed to convert on the ensuing 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 opportunities.

The Herd finally broke through at 11:44, when McGraw redirected a shot from JJ Monteiro past the Storm netminder. Monteiro earned the primary assist, and Thomas Zocco picked up his sixth assist of the season on the play.

With time winding down, Feldbergs headed to the bench at 17:16 for the extra attacker, giving Sioux Falls a 6-on-5 advantage. The Herd generated a few close chances but couldn't even the score. Tri-City sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:26. Sioux Falls appeared to pull back within one on a Noah Mannausau tally at 19:51, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference. Head coach Eric Cruthers challenged the call, but it was upheld.

Feldbergs finished with 15 saves and now holds a 6-2-1-0 record on the season, along with a .910 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average.

The Stampede now hit the road for a month-long stretch, beginning next weekend with their first matchup of the season against the Fargo Force. They'll return to the PREMIER Center on November 26 for their first annual Corgi Races, presented by Tito's Vodka. Stay tuned for more information on this historic event in the coming days.







