Storm Head to Sioux Falls for Sunday Matchup with Stampede
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Sioux Falls Stampede Sunday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 4:05 pm.
Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.
Tri-City (5-6-1, 11 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Coming off 4-3 home victory against Lincoln last night; dropped 5-3 contest to Stars on Friday
Saturday: produced two goals via power play, one while shorthanded
Saturday was first time Storm put up two power play goals in one game this season; Tri-City had produced two power play goals in eleven games (36 attempts) to start season entering Saturday
Bode Laylin (1-2-3) led Storm offense with a trio of points Saturday, tying a career high from January 18, 2025 vs. Des Moines
Carson Pilgrim (1-1-2) and Lincoln Hjelm (1-1-2) also put up multi-point performances last night
Goaltender Michal Pradel collected fifth win of season Saturday, stopped 26 of 29 Lincoln attempts
Team Notes:
Have won three of past four games
Saturday: collected second win of season when trailing after first period; now 2-5-0 in games when trailing after one
End second of six "three-in-three's" of season today; will also play three times in three different cities next weekend
Eleventh game in a string of 15 in-a-row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year
Player Notes:
Carson Pilgrim has produced six points over his past four games (2-4-6) after rattling off combined two goals, two assists in home-and-home series with Stars
Bode Laylin was placed on NHL Central Scouting's "Preliminary Players to Watch List" Monday as a "C" rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft; Laylin was one of 23 USHL players to receive a "C" rating or higher; Laylin's eight points this season tie for third among USHL defenseman
Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (265), ranks second in minutes (600)
Cooper Ernewein: has scored three goals on seven shots this season; 42.9% shooting percentage leads all USHL players
Maddox Malmquist: tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Oliver Ozogany: fourth among USHL rookies in shots (24)
Pilgrim (3-5-8) and Laylin (1-7-8) lead team in scoring
Sioux Falls (8-2-1, 17 pts, 1st place Western Conf.)
Has won five consecutive games
Outscoring opponents 26-13 during winning streak
Defeated Cedar Rapids 4-2 at home to begin weekend last night
Thomas Zocco, Juho Keinanen, Ryder Betzold, Joey Macrina contributed Stampede goals Saturday; Keinanen (1-1-2), Anthony Bongo (0-2-2) registered multi-point performances
Linards Feldbergs halted 31 of 33 Cedar Rapids shots in net last night
End of four-game homestand today before season-long stretch of eight consecutive road games
Brent Solomon (9-6-15) leads team in scoring, ties for first among all USHL players in points; Logan Renkowski (6-4-10), Jake Prunty (0-10-10) follow
Season series: Sunday is the second of four meetings between the Storm and Stampede. Sioux Falls defeated Tri-City 4-1 in the clubs' previous matchup on Saturday, October 4 inside Denny Sanford Premier Center. The teams will end the season series with a two-game set at Viaero Center between March 6-7, 2026. Sioux Falls took four of the six regular season matchups between the clubs last year, including two of three at the Premier Center.
