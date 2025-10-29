Weekend Prview: October 31-November 2

OMAHA (3-11-0-0, 6 PTS) @ TRI-CITY (6-6-1-0, 13 PTS) Friday, Oct. 31 7:05 PM CST

vs. LINCOLN (4-7-0-0, 8 PTS) Saturday, Nov. 1 6:05 p.m. CST

vs. TRI-CITY Sunday, Nov. 2 5:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Play Two Rivals In Three Nights: The Lancers will take on the Tri-City Storm for the third and fourth times this weekend... The Lancers dropped the first two matchups this season with the Storm... The Lancers will take on their arch rival Lincoln Stars for their first regular-season matchup of the 2025-26 campaign... The Lancers are coming off their first shutout win since November 1, 2024...

Two Matchups With The Storm: Tri-City enters this weekend with just seven first-period goals this season... That's tied for the fewest goals scored in the opening frame among all 16 USHL teams... This will be just the second time in the series history that the Lancers and Storm will meet on Halloween night... The only other meeting between the two on Halloween was in 2008 with the Lancers losing in overtime, 6-5... Sunday's game will be just the 26th all-time meeting in November for Omaha and Tri-City... The Lancers currently hold a 14-8-1-2 all-time record over the Storm in November...

Arch Rival Come Back To Omaha: The Omaha Lancers will look to avenge being swept by the Lincoln Stars last season... It was the first season sweep involving these two foes since 2009-10 when the Lancers swept the Stars... Both Omaha and Lincoln have gotten off to many fast starts this season as they are both top five in the league in goals scored in the first period (Omaha: 11 goals; Lincoln:12 goals)... However, Lincoln is second-to-last in the league in second-period goals scored with just seven of them... Lincoln has outshot Omaha in each of the last 20 meetings dating back to March 2023... The Lancers are 31-23-1-3 all-time when facing the Lincoln Stars at Liberty First Credit Union Arena...

Lancers To Watch: Lefty Markonidis came off a two-point night Sunday (2 assists) which were his first two points as a Lancer... Markonidis will look to build off of that performance-particularly against his former team, the Lincoln Stars... Jack Stanius is currently on five-game point streak... He has accounted 5 points (3+2) in those five games to go along with two additional assists in the first game this season putting his scoring output at 7 points (3+4)... Goaltender Nils Maurins is coming off a shutout victory and has now stopped 111 of the last 121 shots he has faced (.917 save percentage) ...

Storm Players To Watch: Carson Pilgrim has been red-hot as of late... Like Stanius, Pilgrim is on a current 5-game point streak-including multiple points in each of the last three games to earn the latest USHL Forward of the Week honor... Brecken Smith recorded his first goal of the season against the Lancers just a couple of weeks ago... Smith is now coming off a 3-point performance (2+1) against the Sioux Falls Stampede...

Stars To Watch: Alex Pelletier has picked up where he left off a season ago; jumping out to a 14-point start (10+4) to the season... He earned USHL Forward of the Week honors two weeks ago and scored all 10 of his goals over an eight-game goal streak Sep. 26-Oct. 24... Veteran forward Aiden Janz has seemingly found his groove as of late... Janz has registered three assists in the last two games...







