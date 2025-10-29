Steel Ready to Go Ghosthunting During Halloween Weekend in Youngstown

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - On the heels of a weekend split against Green Bay, the Chicago Steel will travel to battle their division foes, the Youngstown Phantoms, for a Halloween matchup on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:05 pm CT and Saturday, Nov. 1 at 5:05 pm CT.

The Steel (7-4-0-0, 14 pts.) earned a gutsy 4-2 win over Green Bay on Oct. 24 thanks to a late goal by James Scantlebury, his first game-winning goal of the season. Tobias Ohman capped off the exciting win with an empty net goal. Marco Senerchia and Kolin Sisson scored goals in the second period. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 29 of 31 shots to record his team-leading fifth win of the season and third consecutive victory.

Chicago went to Green Bay the following night, but the Gamblers rode a three-goal second period to take an insurmountable lead and skate away with a 6-3 win. Sisson scored twice on the power play and Jackson Crowder added a tally. Sam Caulfield stopped 23 shots in his first start since Oct. 11.

The loss in Green Bay ended Chicago's winning streak at three games. The Steel have not lost more than two consecutive games this season.

Despite the loss on Oct. 25, the Steel saw their power play unit surge with two scores on five opportunities, marking the fifth consecutive game they scored on the advantage. During that span, Chicago is a collective 7-for-15 (46.6%) on the power play. With a 25.6% overall success rate, the team's power play ranks fourth in the USHL.

Three of Chicago's ten power play goals have been scored by Sisson, who extended his point streak to five games with a pair of power play tallies on Oct. 25. The veteran forward has scored seven points during his current streak with five goals and two assists. All three of his power play goals have been scored in the last two games, and he has recorded a point in seven of the last eight games (5G-5A).

Entering the weekend, Sisson ranks second on the team in points (11) and leads the team in goals (6). He is one of five Steel skaters to currently be at a point-per-game scoring pace. Sisson has the league's longest active and season-long road point streak, currently at six games (8 pts.). Senerchia has scored in five consecutive road games and has five points, and Ohman has also tallied a point in five straight road outings, totaling eight points.

Defenseman Alex Calbeck has been a catalyst in the team's recent rise on the power play. The Western Michigan commit leads the Steel in power play points (6) and power play assists (5). He is tied for the most power play points among USHL defensemen and is second in power play assists. He ranks tied for fourth among league defensemen in points (8) and has five assists over the last four games.

Ohman continued to stay hot last weekend after extending his point streak to five games with his third multi-point game of the season on Oct. 24 (1G-1A) and an assist on Oct. 25. He has nine points during his current streak (5G-4A) and has registered a point in seven of the last eight games (5G-6A).

The Youngstown Phantoms (8-4-1-0, 17 pts.) split a weekend set against Sioux City with a 6-3 win on Oct. 26 thanks to a four-goal outburst in the third period. The Phantoms trailed 3-2 entering the final frame and scored twice in four minutes to gain a quick lead before scoring an empty net goal late to seal the win. Jakub Hes scored two goals in the third period and added an assist for a three-point outing. Matous Kucharcik scored a goal and an assist and Jayden Veney posted two assists. The Phantoms held Sioux City to just 14 shots on goal in the win.

Sioux City got the better of the Phantoms the following night, flipping the script and scoring three goals in the third period to hang on to a 4-2 win.

The Phantoms are led by first-year forward Cooper Simpson, who played each of the last two seasons with Tri-City before joining Youngstown this year. The North Dakota commit has been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive games but still ranks tied for first in USHL scoring with 15 points. He ranks second in the league in assists (10). His presence on the power play has been large for the Phantoms, who boast the sixth-best unit in the league. Simpson is tied for the most power play assists in the league (6) and has the second-most power play points (7).

Ryan Rucinski leads the USHL in power play goals (5) and is also tied for the second-most power play points in the league (7). He ranks tied for fifth in league scoring with 14 points and is fourth in goals (8).

Goaltender Tobias Trejbal has won three of his last four outings and ranks seventh among USHL goaltenders with a 2.36 goals against average. He has recorded one shutout this season and has not allowed more than four goals in any of his eight appearances this season. His five wins are tied for the third-most in the league.

The Phantoms are allowing the fewest shots per game in the league this season at just under 22, nearly three fewer than the next-best team. They average the third-most shots per game (30.0). The Steel rank 14th in shots against per game (31.4) and are 7th in shots for (28.6). Chicago has scored seven power play goals in the last five games. Youngstown ranks 11th in penalty kill success rate at 80.0%.

The Steel are 51-45-7-5 all-time against Youngstown and 26-19-4-3 on the road. Chicago is scheduled to host the Phantoms in Geneva five times. Chicago went 2-2-2-1 in seven games against Youngstown last season. The Phantoms did not allow more than four goals to the Steel last season and limited them to two goals or fewer three times. Youngstown has won nine of the last 11 matchups between the teams at the Covelli Centre dating back to the 2022-2023 season.

Following this weekend's games, the Steel will return home on Friday, Nov. 7 for the slowest two minutes in sports, the 6th Annual Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. The following night, on Saturday, Nov. 8, Chicago will celebrate the last ten years of team history in the Fox Valley while jamming to hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s on Decades Night.

Friday, October 31 at Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, November 1 at Youngstown Phantoms (5:05 pm CT)

Friday, November 7 vs. Omaha Lancers (7:05 pm CT) | 6th Annual Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center







