Stars Secure Winning Weekend in Overtime

Published on November 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (6-8-0-0) defeated the Omaha Lancers in overtime to secure a winning weekend on Saturday Night.

The first period began with back and forth action. Lincoln had a couple of chances in front of the net to take the early lead, but Omaha would strike on the other side of the ice to go up 1-0 and head into the first intermission with the lead.

Lincoln would tie up the game halfway through the second. John Hirschfeld (Vermont) snuck to the backside post and put a puck into the back of the net on the power-play to tie the game at one. After 40 minutes of play, the game was tied.

There would be no scoring in the final 20 minutes of regulation, so for the first time this season, Lincoln would head to overtime. The extra frame did not last long. Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) would rip a one-timer home just as a powerplay expired to give Lincoln the 2-1 victory.

The Stars are back in action on Friday as they welcome in the Omaha Lancers.







