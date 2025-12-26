Culligan Weekend Preview 12/28-29

WHEN: SATURDAY DECEMBER 27TH, 6:05 PM CST, SUNDAY DECEMBER 28TH, 4:05 PM CST

WHERE: Liberty First Credit Union Arena / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStarrs

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 8-3

LANCERS 2025-26 RECORD: 4-9

STAMPEDE 2025-26 RECORD

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN OMA / SF

GOALS PER-GAME 3.33 2.26 / 3.89

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 2.85 4.16 / 2.96

TEAM SAVE % .897 % .882 % / .901 %

POWER-PLAY % 19.8% (12th) 7.8 % (16th) / 25.8 % (3rd)

PENALTY KILL % 77.9 % (11th) 73.1 % (15th) / 78.2 % (10th)

SHORT HANDED GOALS 6 (1st) 0 / 1 (T-6th)

LAST TIME OUT...

The Stars return to action this weekend for the first time in two weeks as they play two road games on back-to-back dates in two different cities. Lincoln is coming off of it's first back-to-back losses since early October, as they fell in both games to the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Stars were shutout for the first time this season in game one of the series, and lost game two as well. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) recorded his league-leading 25th goal of the season, and John Hirschfeld (Vermont) added a tally in the series as well.

SECOND HALF STORYLINES

Alex Pelletier has recorded a goal in 19 out of the 24 games he has appeared in this season. Pelletier leads the USHL in goals (25), and points (39) having played four less games than the next closest skaters. Pelletier finds himself just 12 goals away from a tie for third place in the Lincoln Stars record books. Pelletier needs 12 more goals to tie Jason Gegoire for third place in the single-season goal scoring category. Kevin Roy holds the all-time record with 54 goals in a season.

Lincoln is also looking to continue a season of solid goaltending. Will Prowse (Princeton) is tied for the league-lead in shutouts with three this season. The Colorado native holds a 2.42 GAA and a .908 SV % in 20 games this season (19 starts). Charles Menard is also playing very well in his rookie year in the USHL. Menard (Augustana) is 3-2 in six games with a .903 SV % and a 3.19 GAA. The Stars have allowed the fourth least amount of goals this season with 77.

SEASON SERIES

The Stars have seen both the Lancers and Stampede a combined six times (three times each). The Stars have beaten the Lancers three times, with overtime needed for two of the three games. The Stars have now won 11 games in a row vs the Lancers, and lead the all-time series 119-111-11-9. Lincoln picked up their first win in three tries vs the Stampede the last time the two teams met on December 9th, a 5-3 Lincoln victory. The Stars were outshot 20-3 in the third period, but held on for the road victory.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call. The Stars Hockey pregame show begins 25 minutes prior to puck drop on both nights. On Saturday against the Omaha Lancers, Alex will be joined during the first intermission by the Radio Voice of Notre Dame Hockey, Tyler Reidy to talk about Fighting Irish Hockey, and the performance of several Stars alumni in South Bend.







