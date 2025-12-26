Phantoms Add Richard Žemlička

Published on December 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed free agent forward Richard Žemlička. He is expected to report to the Phantoms after completing his commitment with Team Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis.

Žemlička, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound left-shot 2006-born forward from Praha, Czechia, began the 2025-26 season with the SaiPa U20 program in Finland. He recorded 24 points (16 goals, 8 assists) in 35 games in the U20 SM-sarja before his rights were acquired by the Phantoms.

"We're excited to add Richard to our organization through free agency," Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "He brings a strong combination of size, mobility and competitiveness, and we believe he'll be a valuable addition to our group once he reports after the World Juniors."

Deskins added, "I'd like to thank Harri Aho and the SaiPa organization for their effort in working with us to get Richard here. They were first class and made sure the player was taken care of in this situation."

Žemlička will be eligible to join the Phantoms upon completing his international duties with Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Phantoms look forward to integrating him into the lineup as his schedule allows.

Youngstown opens its post-Christmas schedule with a four-game road trip to Chicago and Madison before returning home to face the Des Moines Buccaneers on Jan. 9-10.

Season and single-game tickets are available by calling the Phantoms box office at 330-747- PUCK (7825).







United States Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.