Tri-City's Pradel, Murin to Represent Slovakia at 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm goaltender Michal Pradel and forward Samuel Murin will represent Team Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota starting Friday, December 26.

Currently in his first full year of USHL action, Pradel has assembled a solid 2025-2026 campaign with Tri-City. Through 23 games this year, the 2007-born player leads all USHL netminders in saves (567) and ranks second in minutes played (1270). Pradel has registered a .916 save percentage which places third-best among all goaltenders in the league and 2.46 goals against average that ranks eighth. His three shutouts on the season tie for the USHL lead.

Pradel made his USHL debut with the Storm on February 14, 2025 in a home matchup with Sioux City. In 14 regular season appearances last year, the Dolny Kubin, Slovakia native notched a 9-4-0 record alongside a 2.41 goals against average and .899 save percentage. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in last summer's 2025 NHL Draft, Pradel was taken in the third round at #75 overall.

A member of Team Slovakia at last year's WJC, Pradel did not appear in game action.

Murin has produced 4 goals and one assist for five points through 28 games this season, his first with Tri-City. It's the Levoca, Slovakia native's first campaign playing in North America. The 18-year-old is set to appear in his first career WJC.

Last year in 37 total appearances between HK Poprad, HK Poprad U20 and HK Spisska Nova Ves in Slovakia, Murin totaled seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. The left-shot player also appeared in 40 games of international action with Slovakia's 18-and-under national team, where he amassed seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points.

Slovakia has finished sixth across the previous three editions of the tournament. The nation begins action with a Group A showdown against Sweden on Friday, December 26 (12:00 pm CT). Slovakia continues group play with matchups against Germany on Saturday, December 27 (1:00 pm CT), the United States on Monday, December 29 (5:00 pm CT), and Switzerland on Wednesday, December 31 (12:00 pm CT).

