Musketeers Will Open Season in Pittsburgh

July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers will open up the 2025-26 season in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as part of the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on September 17th and 18th.

They will open play on Wednesday, September 17th at 4:30 pm against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. They will also face the defending Clark Cup champions, the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Thursday, September 18th at 5:00 pm.

Sioux City and Dubuque faced off last year in the Fall Classic with the Musketeers coming away with a season opening 5-1 victory over the Fighting Saints. The two teams faced each other again in January in Dubuque on Gaudreau remembrance night. Dubuque claimed victory in overtime, 4-3. The two teams met one final time in Sioux City in April with the Musketeers coming out on top 4-2.

The Musketeers and Lumberjacks only shared a single weekend last season with Muskegon coming out victorious in both games. Muskegon won the opener in a shootout 3-2 and took another hard earned win 2-1 to sweep the weekend.

However the Musketeers will be facing their former associate head coach, Colten St. Clair who now occupies the top spot on the Muskegon bench as he enters his first season as head coach of the Lumberjacks.

The Sioux City Musketeers first game at the Tyson Events Center is set for October 3rd versus Sioux Falls.







