Schedule Released for 2025 DICK's Sporting Goods Fall Classic
July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates and times for the tenth consecutive DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic from September 17 - 22 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.
The 2025 Fall Classic is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the National Hockey League and college and junior teams to the region.
"We are extremely excited to return to Pittsburgh to open the 2025-26 season," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "In partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, and DICK'S Sporting Goods, we are excited to showcase our rising talent within the USHL while hosting youth tournaments that feature many of the top Tier-1 youth teams across the continent."
All 16 USHL teams will play two regular-season games each during the six-day event, starting with a 4:30 p.m. puck drop between the Sioux City Musketeers and Dubuque Fighting Saints, followed by a rematch of the 2025 Clark Cup Final between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Waterloo Black Hawks. Additionally, elite invitational youth tournaments will be held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and other local rinks. Details about the youth tournaments will be announced at a later date.
"We are honored to host the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for the tenth consecutive year," said Kara Radeke, Executive Director - Pittsburgh Penguins, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. "This milestone event continues to be a one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight elite junior and youth hockey talent from across the country. We remain proud to partner with the USHL and its member clubs to help grow and advance the game. We also want to extend our sincere thanks to the USHL, NHL Central Scouting, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Parkhurst Dining, and the more than 100 volunteers who make this incredible event possible each year."
Wednesday, September 17
Dubuque Fighting Saints at Sioux City Musketeers - 4:30 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Muskegon Lumberjacks at Waterloo Black Hawks - 7 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Thursday, September 18
Green Bay Gamblers at Omaha Lancers - 12:30 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Chicago Steel at Sioux Falls Stampede - 2:30 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Sioux City Musketeers at Muskegon Lumberjacks - 5 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Waterloo Black Hawks at Dubuque Fighting Saints - 7 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Friday, September 19
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at Des Moines Buccaneers - 12:30 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Sioux Falls Stampede at Green Bay Gamblers - 2:30 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Tri-City Storm at Youngstown Phantoms - 5:00 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Omaha Lancers at Chicago Steel - 7 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Saturday, September 20
Madison Capitols at Lincoln Stars - 12:30 p.m. - Covestro Rink
NTDP at Fargo Force - 2:30 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Youngstown Phantoms at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders - 5 p.m.- Covestro Rink
Des Moines Buccaneers at Tri-City Storm - 7 p.m. - FedEx Rink
Sunday, September 21
Fargo Force at Madison Capitols - 12:00 p.m. - Covestro Rink
Lincoln Stars at NTDP - 2:30 p.m. - FedEx Rink
