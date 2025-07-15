2025 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced
July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce their schedule for the 2025 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The Fall Classic will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA.
Mark your calendars for two exciting matchups:
Friday, September 19 - RoughRiders vs. Des Moines Buccaneers at 12:30 PM EST
Saturday, September 20 - RoughRiders vs. Youngstown Phantoms at 5:00 PM EST
All games will be live-streamed on FloHockey.
