2025 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced

July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce their schedule for the 2025 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The Fall Classic will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA.

Mark your calendars for two exciting matchups:

Friday, September 19 - RoughRiders vs. Des Moines Buccaneers at 12:30 PM EST

Saturday, September 20 - RoughRiders vs. Youngstown Phantoms at 5:00 PM EST

All games will be live-streamed on FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.