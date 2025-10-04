Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Name Garrett Windle as Assistant Coach

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce the hiring of Garrett Windle as assistant coach.

A native of Downingtown, PA, Windle spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Bethel University. Before returning to Bethel, he served as Head Hockey Coach at Mounds View High School in Minnesota for three seasons, leading both the boys' and girls' programs. He also spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Roseville High School in Minnesota. As a player, Windle skated for the Bethel University Royals from 2010-2014.

"We are very excited to welcome Garrett and his family to Ridertown! Garrett is very passionate about coaching the game of hockey, is an excellent communicator who values building relationships with players and is driven to help individuals develop on and off the ice," said GM Mark Carlson.

