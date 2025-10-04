Prospect of the Week: Blake Sinclair

This Week's Lancers Prospect of the Week puts the spotlight on Blake Sinclair from Albertville, Minn. Sinclair is a 6-foot-1, 183-pound defenseman who was acquired this past offseason.

Sinclair, 16, is a left-handed shooting defenseman who split last season with Rogers High School and Long Island Gulls 16U AAA. He recorded an assist in 10 games with Rogers while posting 6 points (4+2) in 13 games with Long Island. He made his USHL debut last season on Apr. 11 with the Sioux City Musketeers.

"Blake is an athletic defender who has an offensive upside and brain that we like," Lancers assistant general manager Rich Michalowski said. "Not to take away from his defensive ability but it's important to have defensemen who can make smart plays with the puck and generate offense. When we had the opportunity to acquire his rights, we jumped at it. He has a very bright future."

Lancers Minnesota scout Brad Clayton highlighted Sinclair's skating and decisions with the puck.

"He's a solid two-way defenseman," Clayton said. "Blake is a strong skater with good mobility, very poised with the puck and plays a simple game. He has a ton of upside."

Sinclair is entering his senior year at Rogers High School.







