Steel Prevail Over Buccaneers In Second Consecutive Eight-Round Shootout

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







WEST DES MOINES, IA - Despite allowing four third-period goals, the Chicago Steel (4-1-0-0, 8 pts.) bent without breaking as Sam Caulfield denied all eight shooters in a shootout to help the Steel to a 5-4 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers (1-2-0-2; 4 pts.) at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex Saturday night.

Cole Tuminaro scored his first goal with the Steel in the first period, followed by the first USHL goal for Brady Kudrick three minutes later. Timo Kazda celebrated his 17th birthday with his third goal of the season in the third period. James Scantlebury scored his second goal of the season two minutes later. Jason Millett scored the only shootout goal for either team in the eighth round.

Des Moines forward Jason Davenport sprung the first grade-A chance for either team less than three minutes into the game after speeding past the Steel defense and getting two shots away from below the faceoff circles, both of which were stopped by Caulfield.

Just under five minutes into the first period, the Steel put together a strong stay in the offensive zone led by a great shift by Jackson Crowder, who created two looks. Tobias Ohman put a stamp on the great cycle with a one-timer that was narrowly stopped by Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt.

Following the second media timeout, Chicago had several looks to get on the board, including shot attempts from the slot by Ashton Schultz and Ohman that didn't land.

With under five and a half minutes left in the first, Tuminaro released a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that snuck by Weilandt to open the scoring.

Less than three minutes later, Nate Chorlton made a great play to create a turnover and found Kudrick in the slot, who deked and scored to record his first USHL goal.

Chicago nearly took a three-goal lead with one minute left when Des Moines turned the puck over again in its own zone, creating a two-on-one with Schultz and Ohman, who lifted his shot just high.

The Steel outshot the Buccaneers 10-8 in the period, their most shots in the first period this season.

Neither team found the scoresheet in the middle frame despite a pair of power play chances for Des Moines, including one following a big post-whistle scrum.

Late in the second, the Steel nearly took a three-goal lead when Easton Pace found Kolin Sisson on a cross-crease pass, but Weilandt made a great stop.

Des Moines was inches away from getting within a goal in the final seconds of the frame when the puck took a lively bounce off the endboards to the stick of Riley Zupfer, who was stopped by a sprawled-out Caulfield to end the period.

The Steel posted 12 shots in the middle frame, their second-most in a single period this season.

The third period saw a total of six goals scored between the two teams, including four by Des Moines with two of them in the final 3:20 of regulation.

Just 59 seconds into the frame, Nate Delladonna was taken down on a mini-breakaway, and the puck tumbled over the goal line as the net came off its pegs. The officials went to a near 10-minute replay review and came out with a good goal ruling to put Des Moines on the board.

It took the Buccaneers 44 more seconds to tie the game at two when Ryland Rooney poked a rebound past Caulfield.

The Steel surged back to the lead just before the midway mark of the third as Kazda threw a centering pass from the left corner that ricocheted off a stick and past Wielandt to make it 3-2.

Less than two minutes later, Scantlebury made it a two-goal lead again after deking through defenders in the slot and sending a shot through Wielandt.

Chicago seemed to have control of the game leading into the late stages, but a broken play led to a goal for Blake Zielinski to bring Des Moines back within one.

The Steel went shorthanded 17 seconds after the goal, and the Buccaneers took full advantage, scoring the tying goal 33 seconds later when former Steel forward Owen Tylec fired past Caulfield off a slick feed from Adam Zidlicky.

Neither team could find the winner in regulation, resulting in the second straight night of overtime play.

Chicago opened the extra frame with possession and attempted several set plays with Ashton Schultz at the forefront, but the Des Moines defense stonewalled each push.

The Buccaneers put forth two shots in overtime, each met by Caulfield, to force a shootout.

Wielandt and Caulfield stopped each of the first seven attempts.

Millett took center stage and fired a shot under the glove of Wielandt to give Chicago the advantage, and Caulfield sealed the win with a stop against Keaton Orrey.

