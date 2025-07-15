Fall Classic Dates Announced, 2025-26 Schedule Finalized

July 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The USHL announced Tuesday its schedule for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic. The 2025-26 season begins Sep. 17 with the Stars first game taking place three days later. Lincoln will face the Madison Capitols at 11:30 a.m. CDT Sep. 20 and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are available now by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com. Single-game tickets and the promotional schedule will be released in August.

Schedule Highlights

Lincoln will play 62 games with 30 at home, 30 on the road and two in Pittsburgh as neutral site contests.

The Stars' home opener is Sep. 26 vs. Sioux Falls.

Eastern Conference home opponents are Madison, Dubuque, Youngstown and Chicago while Lincoln will travel to Cedar Rapids, USA Hockey NTDP, Green Bay and Muskegon.

January is the Stars' busiest month with 12 games.

Eight I-80 Rivalry matchups fill the schedule: Nov. 1, Nov. 14, Nov. 29, Dec. 27, Jan. 24, Mar. 15, Mar. 29, Apr. 4.

Lincoln's annual Blackout Wednesday home game vs. Tri-City returns Nov. 26 the night before Thanksgiving.

