Main Camp Preview: Phase I Draft Picks

June 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Phase I Draft picks were selected by the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2025 USHL Futures draft on May 5th, 2025. These were 2009 birth year players and the first time this year was the first time that these players were draft eligible.

Other Phase I picks that the Musketeers have made were players such as: Bjorn Bronas, Drake Murray, Ty Hanson, Garrett Brown, Dylan James, Bobby Brink and Jake Guentzel.

Below is a list of players who were selected in the Phase I draft by the Musketeers and will be attending Main Camp next week beginning on Wednesday.

MAX YAKUB

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase I - Round 2 - Pick 23

A native of Manaplan, NJ. Played for Mount St. Charles Academy (Rhode Island) 15U AAA team during the 2024-25 season and scored 46 points in 61 games. The previous season for Mount St. Charles Academy 14U AAA he scored 73 points in 63 games. Max scored the game winning goal for the Mounties in the 2025 Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier I 15O National Championships by scoring a goal on the power play with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Athletic, mobile and smart defender, poised with the puck.

PAULO GUALBERTO JR.

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 5 - Pick 68

Teammate of Max Yakub at Mount St. Charles Academy (RI) for the last couple of seasons. Scored a whopping 107 points in 61 games last year for the National Champs. And an equally impressive 106 points in 64 games the previous season.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Creative and strong on the puck, has the ability to control the pace of the game. Back-to-back 100-point seasons.

BROCK STEVENSON

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 8 - Pick 106

Native of Milton, Ontario played for Okanagan HA Colorado 15U AAA during the 2024-25 season. Scored 31 goals and 38 assists for 69 points across 48 games. Previously played for the Colorado Thunderbirds 14U & 13 U AAA teams.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Strong skating skilled forward that is very intelligent on and off the puck.

CASH HARDIE

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase I - Round 8 - Pick 113

Continuing the Minnetonka to Sioux City pipeline of recent years. A clutch performer, Hardie always played his best when the Skippers were playing under the biggest lights. He led the Skippers in scoring in both the Battle for the Blue Ox and the Edina Invitational, then led all Bantam AA skaters in goals during Regional play with eight tallies in four games.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Long and skilled forward that has the ability to penetrate and make plays in traffic.

HUDSON WELSOME

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase I - Round 9 - Pick 128

According to some independent scouting services, Welsome is one of the best kept secrets that the Musketeers scouting staff uncovered in May. Hailing all the way from Anchorage, Alaska Welsome played the bulk of his 2024-25 season on the Golden Coast for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA team. Welsome turned into one of the top defenseman on the West Coast by accumulating 42 points this past season in 66 games.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Long-framed two-way defender that is balanced and athletic in his skating.

JORDAN TRAN

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 10 - Pick 143

An instinctively smart player, Tran was teammate with Welsome for the Anaheim Jr Ducks 15U AAA team last season. He added 67 points across 67 games last season. The Mesa, Arizona native scored 33 goals via his left handed shot.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Dynamic offensive player, can manipulate defenders with his quick edges and stick.

HOUSTON SMITH

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 10 - Pick 144

One of the more celebrated draft picks in Musketeers history. Houston Smith became the first Sioux City native to be drafted by the hometown franchise since they became a Tier I Junior Hockey franchise. Smith played this past season for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 15U AAA team in Fremont, NE. Smith previously attended Musketeers Futures and Pre-Draft ID camps prior to attending this years Main Camp.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Strong framed forward that has a combination of hard and soft skill.

JP MONTGOMERY

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase I - Round 11 - Pick 158

JP Montgomery has the resume and mental make up of a coaches son. He has played elite level hockey in both Boston and St. Louis because his father, Jim Montgomery was the previous head coach of the Boston Bruins and most recently turned the St. Louis Blues season around from a lottery pick to a postseason berth and almost toppled the Winnipeg Jets. Jim Montgomery also has USHL roots as the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints (2010-2013) JP this past season played for the Boston Jr Eagles 15U AAA team. A talented puck distributor JP does his damage offensively by getting the puck to his teammates quickly.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Smart puck moving defender that is responsible and efficient.

TYLER MUCHMORE

DEFENSEMAN

Drafted: Phase I - Round 12 - Pick 173

A defenseman that hails from Denver, Colorado. Muchmore was a teammate of the Musketeers 8th round pick Brock Stevenson who is also attending camp. Muchmore tallied 27 points across 47 games for Okanagan HA Colorado 15U AAA.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Strong framed defender that moves well and is effective in his puck touches.

TROY HAMELIN

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 13 - Pick 188

A New England native from Springfield, MA, Hamelin played Massachusetts high school hockey this past season for Pope Francis Prep. He was named Second Team 2025 All-Western Mass Division I.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Competitive and skilled forward that has a scoring touch.

SAMUEL BENNETT

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 15 - Pick 214

No not that Sammy Bennett, this one is from Lakeville, MN the same hometown as former Musketeers forward Tate Pritchard.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Ultra-competitive forward that plays with an edge, dangerous shooter with a quick release.

TYRIE EHRENBERG

FORWARD

Drafted: Phase I - Round 15 - Pick 225

The analytics love this kid, and show that there's room for big time growth and potential. Ehrenberg a Horse Lake First Nation, Alberta native scored 27 points in 21 games this past season and now brings his talents to Sioux City for camp.

Sean Clark Scouting Report: Strong and competitive forward, big moment player.

Main camp for the general public begins on Wednesday, June 11th. All practices and games are free to attend at the IBP Ice Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2025

Main Camp Preview: Phase I Draft Picks - Sioux City Musketeers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.