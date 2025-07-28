Join the Musketeers Internship Program

July 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Looking to get your foot into the electric world of sports and want to do it in Sioux City? Then we have the internship program for you! We're looking for motivated young professionals who want to gain valuable real world experience in the sports world. Those interested in applying for these positions should include a resume and any other additional required materials as described in the job descriptions below. Emails can be sent to Connor Ryan at connor@musketeershockey.com

GAMEDAY OPERATIONS (In-Person)

This job is for the person that wants to be in the action on a Musketeers game day. This person will be asked to:

- Assist in all on-ice, in arena, in-game promotions during a Musketeers game day.

- Assist the gameday ops team in coordinating contestants for in-game promotions.

- Assist in the set up of materials for games and promotions, assist in the overall set up in Musketeers game day

- Assist with gameday experiences for fans, this includes bench warm ups, tunnel walks, national anthem singers, ceremony puck drops etc.

- This person should be able to do physical labor and lift over 20 pounds.

- A quality applicant will be someone located in and around Sioux City and has the means for their own transportation to and from the Tyson Events Center.

To apply please send a resume to connor@musketeershockey.com

DIGITAL CONTENT (Hybrid)

Are you a creative? Can you create engaging social content that helps tell the story of the team/game/event? This person will be asked to:

- Shoot, edit, create engaging social content for the Sioux City Musketeers social pages and website (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Youtube)

- Be proficient in Adobe Creative suite (Photoshop & Premier Pro especially)

- Some base line knowledge on how to work a video/photo camera. Will be asked to capture, game, player, fan, experience footage at Musketeers home games

- Will also assist in the creation of Musketeers promotional pieces: Videos, posters etc.

- Will meet with head of Digital Media weekly to discuss tasks and projects to be done throughout the week. Will be asked to create team content weekly.

- REMOTE WORK: We will be accepting applications from those who do not live in Sioux City but are willing to work remotely. This person will be asked to edit video footage or make still graphics and a set deadline for these projects.

- Willing candidates can come capture content during practice sessions in Sioux City.

Anyone who is interested in applying for this position must include with their resume either a portfolio or en lieu of a portfolio some examples of previous video or graphics work. Any inquiries without examples will not be considered.

To apply please send an email to connor@musketeershockey.com







