Fighting Saints Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

July 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints announced their 2025 Preseason Schedule on Friday.

The preseason slate will feature four games, two at ImOn Arena in Dubuque and two on the road.

The Saints will open the preseason on Friday, Sept. 5 at home against the Chicago Steel. The following night, Dubuque will travel to Illinois to take on the Steel on Sept. 6.

To finish the preseason, the Saints play a home-and-home weekend with Cedar Rapids. Dubuque visits Cedar Rapids on Sept. 12 before the Saints host the RoughRiders on Sept. 13.

All four preseason games will begin at 7:05 p.m. CT and will be available on Eagle 102.3.

Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.







