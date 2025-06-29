Three Fighting Saints Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

Dubuque, IA - The 2025 NHL Draft completed with three Fighting Saints selected by NHL clubs.

Since 2010, the Fighting Saints have had 55 players selected in the NHL Draft. In the last two drafts, the Fighting Saints have had 12 of those players selected after a team-record nine draftees at the 2024 Draft. The previous record was six draftees in the 2022 Draft.

The following players were selected in the 2025 Draft:

Sean Barnhill

Team: New York Rangers

Round: 3

Pick: 70

The Fighting Saints defenseman was the first of the three Saints drafted when the New York Rangers picked him in the third round. In his first full USHL season, Barnhill skated in 54 games for the Fighting Saints. He scored four goals, added eight assists and logged a plus-8 rating. The 6'5.5" defenseman is committed to play college hockey at Northeastern University and is slated for his second USHL season with the Fighting Saints this fall.

Edison Engle

Team: Winnipeg Jets

Round: 6

Pick: 188

The Fighting Saints defenseman was acquired last December by Dubuque and made an immediate impact in his first of 34 games for the team, scoring a goal in his team debut. Engle started the season with four assists in 20 games for Des Moines and finished it with 2 goals and 13 points in his 34 games with the Fighting Saints.

Jérémy Loranger

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Round: 7

Pick: 198

Loranger, a former affiliate player for the Fighting Saints, played in a pair of games for Dubuque in the 2023-24 season. As an affiliate playing for the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the BCHL last season, Loranger scored 40 goals and 105 points in 54 games. Loranger is slated to begin his college career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha this fall.

