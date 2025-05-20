Fighting Saints and Progressive Processing Team up to Make Impact

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Progressive Processing joined forces once again in the 2024-25 season to help support a local food bank in Dubuque. Through the Progressive Processing Hormel Compleats Complete Game Challenge, the Saints and Progressive Processing donated 3,300 meals to St. Stephen's Food Bank.

As part of the challenge, the number of meals donated increased each time the Fighting Saints won a game, outshot their opponent or won the special teams battle in a game, and an extra donation was made if they accomplished all three in a 'Compleat Game.'

"As always, Dubuque is at the forefront of everything we do with the Fighting Saints," said president of business operations Casey Weitz. "Being able to make an impact like this in Dubuque is a top-priority for us."

The Fighting Saints achieved 17 Compleat Games throughout the course of the 2024-25 regular season.

"It's been an honor partnering with the Fighting Saints, and we congratulate them on yet another incredible season," said Kyle Kuhnke, Plant Manager, Progressive Processing LLC. "Giving back to the community is central to who we are at Hormel Foods, and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our local communities."

Commitment to making an impact is a shared value between the Fighting Saints and Progressive Processing and the pair made a sizable impact for St. Stephen's Food Bank. Kathy Hutton of St. Stephen's Food Bank says the food bank is facing a 38% increase in need due to inflation.

"Every item we have donated makes an impact with 10,940 people being food insecure In Dubuque County alone," said Hutton. "Having a donation of any size helps us through all our distribution sites to take care of the clients."







