Fighting Saints Complete Phase II of USHL Draft

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints selected 19 players in the USHL Phase II Draft on Tuesday.

Dubuque opened the draft taking a Finnish player for the second-consecutive year in the First Round, selecting Eetu Orpana with the 13th selection. In the 2024 draft, Dubuque chose Heikki Ruohonen with the first overall pick. Orpana scored twice and recorded six points at the U18 World Championships for Finland and adds size to the Saints' forward corps.

Later, the Saints drafted a pair of goaltenders in Vojtech Hambalek and Owen Crudale. Hambalek ('05) logged a .935 save percentage in 32 games in Czechia's U20 league, while Crudale played 44 games for Philadelphia in the NAHL at a .924 save percentage.

Dubuque selected multiple defensemen in the draft, headlined by third-round pick Ludvig Lafton. The Norwegian blue liner was a 2024 sixth-round draft pick by the Utah Hockey Club.

Fourth-round pick Dante Josefsson Westling was one of the top scorers in the J20 Nationell for Öbero HK with 58 points in 47 games. The Swedish forward brings size at 6-2, 187 lbs and plays a power-forward style of hockey.

Below is a summary of all of Dubuque's Phase II selections:

Round 1, Pick 13

Eetu Orpana

Forward, 6-1, 200 lbs, Lempäälä, FIN, Apr. 17, 2007

2024-25 Team: Tappara U20 (Finland)

2024-25 Stats: 38 Games, 9 Goals, 15 Assists, 24 Points

Quote: "We're excited to keep our Finnish pipeline going here in Dubuque. Eetu is a good-sized, 200-foot center who is coming off of a big U18 World Championship Tournament with Finland. He likes to play in front of the net, similar to Heikki [Ruohonen] last year. We're excited to add him." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 2, Pick 28

Vojtech Hambalek

Goaltender, 6-4, 203 lbs, Liberec, CZE, Sept. 22, 2005

2024-25 Team: Bílí Tygři Liberec U20 (Czechia)

2024-25 Stats: 32 Games, 17-15-0, .935 sv%, 2.05 GAA

Quote: "He is a big goalie who looks like a pro. He is very polished in his game and we've been following his development for a while now. We are very excited to bring him to Dubuque and continue a legacy of solid goaltending." - Brian Garavaglia, Goaltending Scout

Round 3, Pick 42

Ludvig Lafton

Defense, 6-2, 187 lbs, Bærum, NOR, Jan. 11, 2006

2024-25 Team: Färjestad BK J20 (Sweden)

2024-25 Stats: 42 Games, 4 Goals, 15 Assists, 19 Points

Quote: "We're excited to add Ludvig to our D-Corps next year. He's a mobile, two-way defenseman drafted by Utah that is looking to take the next step in his career and we're excited to work with him." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 4, Pick 49

Dante Josefsson Westling

Forward, 6-2, 187 lbs, Danderyd, SWE, Aug. 18, 2006

2024-25 Team: Öbero HK J20 (Sweden)

2024-25 Stats: 47 Games, 25 Goals, 33 Assists, 58 Points

Quote: "Excited to get Dante, a power-forward who loves to get to the net. He can score goals, but more importantly is a high-character kid. He's good friends with Melvin Ekman and is really excited to come to Dubuque." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 4, Pick 60

Owen Crudale

Goaltender, 6-1, 187 lbs, Poway, CA, May 26, 2005

2024-25 Team: Philadelphia Rebels (NAHL)

2024-25 Stats: 44 Games, 21-20-2, .924 sv%, 2.74 GAA, 2 shutouts

Quote: "Owen is a very athletic and explosive goalie. He will remind fans of Liam Beerman and what he did for us. It is essential to have two goalies who can play and excel at a high level and we believe we have that now with Owen." Brian Garavaglia, Goaltending Scout

Round 4, Pick 61

Hudson Lohse

Defense, 6-1, 158 lbs, Franklin, TN, Jun. 14, 2008

2024-25 Team: Nashville Jr. Predators 16U AAA

2024-25 Stats: 58 Games, 14 Goals, 56 Assists, 70 Points

Quote: "He really emerged as one of the top unaffiliated '08 defensemen in the nation this year. He is rangy, athletic and we're really excited about what he can become." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 4, Pick 65

Caden Dabrowski

Forward, 5-10, 170 lbs, Crystal Lake, IL, May 27, 2008

2024-25 Team: Chicago Mission 16U AAA

2024-25 Stats: 67 Games, 51 Goals, 35 Assists, 86 Points

Quote: "Caden we are very familiar with as he played with two of our affiliates this year [Chicago Mission]. He has high-end skill and can score from anywhere. We're most happy with how he scores inside the dirty areas." - Andrew Weiss, Director of Player Personnel

Round 5, Pick 78

Jan Skok

Defense, 6-0, 192 lbs, Pisek, CZE, Oct. 31, 2006

2024-25 Team: HC Plzeň (Czechia)

2024-25 Stats: 28 Games, 1 Goal, 1 Point

Quote: "Skok is a legitimate NHL Draft prospect. He is mobile, competitive and defense-first. His impact goes beyond just counting stats." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 8, Pick 140

Jasper Kuhta

Forward, 6-2, 181 lbs, Helsinki, FIN, Oct. 28, 2006

2024-25 Team: HIFK U20 (Finland)

2024-25 Stats: 38 Games, 18 Goals, 25 Assists, 43 Points

Quote: "He is a really smart, offensive-minded center coming from one of the top programs in Finland. We'd be really excited for him to be a Dubuque Fighting Saint." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 10, Pick 170

Logan Smith

Defense, 5-10, 146 lbs, Littleton, CO, Dec. 26, 2008

2024-25 Team: Okanagan HA Colorado 16U AAA

2024-25 Stats: 51 Games, 6 Goals, 24 Assists, 30 Points

Quote: "Logan is a really smart, puck-moving defenseman who is still developing physically. He took a big stride this year." - Pete Judge, Scout

Round 11, Pick 185

Jack O'Brien

Defense, 6-2, 205 lbs, Portland, ME, Feb. 1, 2005

2024-25 Team: Sarnia Sting (OHL)

2024-25 Stats: 40 Games, 2 Goals, 5 Assists, 7 Points

Quote: "Jack is a mature, two-way defenseman with Junior experience who plays hard and would bring a veteran presence to our blue line." - Pete Judge, Scout

Round 12, Pick 200

Kristopher Richards

Defense, 6-3, 209 lbs, Malone, NY, July 20, 2007

2024-25 Team: Cushing Academy (USHS-Prep)

2024-25 Stats: 32 Games, 1 Goal, 8 Assists, 9 Points

Quote: "Kristopher is a big, right-shot defenseman who plays with an edge and is a really good shutdown-defender." - Pete Judge, Scout

Round 13, Pick 215

Mark Evans

Forward, 5-11, 170 lbs, Mars, PA, Jan. 23, 2007

2024-25 Team: Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U AAA

2024-25 Stats: 54 Games, 22 Goals, 34 Assists, 56 Points

Quote: "He was the Captain of the Pens Elite U18 team. I really love his character and his playmaking ability. He can play in all situations and we're excited to see what he can do." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 14, Pick 230

Ty Hymovitz

Forward, 6-1, 185 lbs, Needham, MA, Feb. 13, 2008

2024-25 Team: Thayer Academy (USHS-Prep)

2024-25 Stats: 29 Games, 12 Goals, 13 Assists, 25 Points

Quote: "Ty is a really smart, hard-working two-way center. He hits like a truck and works hard every game." - Pete Judge, Scout

Round 15, Pick 245

Brandt Dubey

Defense, 6-2, 176 lbs, Orchard Park, NY, Feb. 12, 2006

2024-25 Team: Watertown Shamrocks/Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL)

2024-25 Stats: 59 Games, 4 Goals, 11 Assists, 15 Points

Quote: "Brandt is a hard-nosed, mobile defenseman with Junior experience. We look forward to the element he'll bring to our blue line" - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 16, Pick 260

Kameron Hodgson

Forward, 6-0, 168 lbs, Barrie, ON, Canada, Apr. 2, 2008

2024-25 Team: Culver Military Academy 16U AAA

2024-25 Stats: 47 Games, 51 Goals, 31 Assists, 82 Points

Quote: "Kameron really developed his game this year playing on Culver's top line. He is going back to Culver next year, but I think he is going to be one of the best players in Prep Hockey next season." - Andrew Weiss, Director of Player Personnel

Round 17, Pick 275

Nathan Williams

Defense, 6-1, 183 lbs, Racine, WI, July 9, 2005

2024-25 Team: Austin Bruins (NAHL)

2024-25 Stats: 58 Games, 10 Goals, 31 Assists, 41 Points

Quote: "He is a tall, mobile defenseman with a ton of Junior experience. He really emerged as one of the best defensemen in the North American Hockey League this year." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 19, Pick 290

Joe Wahlund

Defense, 6-1, 185 lbs, Karlstad, SWE, Apr. 20, 2007

2024-25 Team: Färjestad BK J20 (Sweden)

2024-25 Stats: 43 Games, 4 Goals, 16 Assists, 20 Points

Round 19, Pick 305

Mykola Kosarev

Defense, 6-0, 192 lbs, Kharkiv, UKR, Oct. 24, 2007

2024-25 Team: Stavanger Oilers U20 (Norway)

2024-25 Stats: 25 Games, 8 Goals, 22 Assists, 30 Points

