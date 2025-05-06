2025 USHL Phase II Draft Choices Unveiled
May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Congratulations to all the RoughRiders draft choices in the Phase II USHL Draft! Welcome to Ridertown!
Here are the 2025 USHL Draft Phase II draft choices:
Round 1, Pick 5: Karson Young
Round 2, Pick 20: Cooper Simon
Round 3, Pick 35: Justin Graf
Round 3, Pick 40: Noah Mannausau
Round 4, Pick 52: Cade Sherman
Round 4, Pick 59: Thomas Corneillie
Round 4, Pick 63: Carter Ernst
Round 5, Pick 70: Ruben Westerling
Round 5, Pick 82: Dennis Emesibe
Round 6, Pick 100: Jackson Fox
Round 6, Pick 106: John Frick
Round 7, Pick 117: Duke Gentzler
Round 8, Pick 132: James Odyniec
Round 10, Pick 162: Hayden Reierson
Round 11, Pick 177: Bryce Francisco
Round 12, Pick 192: Salvatore Viviano
Round 13, Pick 207: Ethan Piercy
Round 14, Pick 222: Jan Trefny
Round 15, Pick 237: Warner Troup
