2025 USHL Phase II Draft Choices Unveiled

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to all the RoughRiders draft choices in the Phase II USHL Draft! Welcome to Ridertown!

Here are the 2025 USHL Draft Phase II draft choices:

Round 1, Pick 5: Karson Young

Round 2, Pick 20: Cooper Simon

Round 3, Pick 35: Justin Graf

Round 3, Pick 40: Noah Mannausau

Round 4, Pick 52: Cade Sherman

Round 4, Pick 59: Thomas Corneillie

Round 4, Pick 63: Carter Ernst

Round 5, Pick 70: Ruben Westerling

Round 5, Pick 82: Dennis Emesibe

Round 6, Pick 100: Jackson Fox

Round 6, Pick 106: John Frick

Round 7, Pick 117: Duke Gentzler

Round 8, Pick 132: James Odyniec

Round 10, Pick 162: Hayden Reierson

Round 11, Pick 177: Bryce Francisco

Round 12, Pick 192: Salvatore Viviano

Round 13, Pick 207: Ethan Piercy

Round 14, Pick 222: Jan Trefny

Round 15, Pick 237: Warner Troup

