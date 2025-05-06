Muskegon Lumberjacks 2025 USHL Phase II Draft Recap

MUSKEGON, MI - Tuesday marked the second day of the annual USHL Draft with Phase II, which allows teams to welcome any junior hockey-eligible player to their organization. The Lumberjacks selected 19 players through 18 rounds to the Lumberjack family.

Round 1, Pick 10 - Viktor Norringer

The Lumberjacks made a splash in the first round of the Phase II draft with Viktor Norringer, an uber-talented Swedish forward. A 2024 NHL draft pick of the Nashville Predators, Norringer scored 57 points in 39 games in the Swedish J20 Nationell League.

Round 3, Pick 34 - Jean-Samuel Daigneault

With the 34th overall pick, the Lumberjacks went back to Quebec and selected Jean-Samuel Daigneault from Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains. A smooth-skater and big-framed defenseman, Daigneault scored 17 points in 42 points from the blue line last season.

Round 4, Pick 48 - Niklas Aaram Olsen

With the 48th overall selection, the Lumberjacks added another top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. A native of Norway, Niklas Aaram Olsen played this past season for Orebro in Sweden, where he recorded 41 points in 42 games in the J20 Nationell League.

Round 5, Pick 73 - Tom Molson

In the 5th round, the Jacks added a big-time scorer in Tom Molson, a 2005-born player currently playing with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL. Molson is second in scoring in the BCHL playoffs with 16 points in 14 games played.

Round 5, Pick 75 - Matthew Dabrowski

With their second pick of the fifth round, the Lumberjacks added Connecticut native Matthew Dabrowski. This season, Dabrowski appeared in three USHL games with the USNTDP while playing six NAHL games with the Johnstown Tomahawks.

Round 5, Pick 84 - Teddy Lechner

The 84th overall selection brought Teddy Lechner to the Lumberjacks family. At 6'3 Lechner brings size, but he doesn't lack the skill of an offensive defenseman. His 28 points in 24 games with the Academy of Holy Angels showcase his ability to join the rush and produce in the offensive zone.

Round 5, Pick 87 - Brayden Krawczyk

Mount Saint Charles has been a strong place for the Lumberjacks to find players, and Brayden Krawczyk became the latest player to make the jump. His 32 points in 38 games earned a commitment to play college hockey at UMass Amherst in the Hockey East.

Round 6, Pick 110 - Brian Cooke

The Jacks took their first goalie of the Phase II draft, Brian Cooke, a native of St. Louis, MO. In 16 U16 AAA games with the St. Louis Jr. Blues this season, Cooke held a .912 save percentage and 2.10 GAA.

Round 7, Pick 124 - Jake Stuart

In the seventh round, the Lumberjacks added Jake Stuart from the NTDP Under-18 Team. The future Denver Pioneer had 12 points in 24 USHL games this season and 19 in 44 games with the US National Under-18 Team.

Round 8, Pick 137 - Michael Kotora

The Lumberjacks selected their second Shattuck St. Mary's player of the week in the eighth round by welcoming Michael Kotora to the Jacks family. In 54 games with the U18 AAA team, Kotora recorded 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists.

Round 10, Pick 167 - Indiana Grossbard

In the tenth round, the Lumberjacks welcome Forward Indiana Grossbard from Avon Old Farms School. Indiana recorded 42 points on 26 goals and 16 assists in 26 games.

Round 11, Pick 182 - Colin Feeley

The Lumberjacks added size in the 11th round with the addition of Colin Feeley out of the Salisbury School. At 6'6, Feeley had 13 points in 31 prep school games, showing his versatility in all aspects of the game.

Round 12, Pick 197 - Konner Powell

The Jacks added talented forward Konner Powell out of the Bishop Kearney Selects program with the 197th pick in the 12th round. With 65 points in 68 games, Powell knows how to find open teammates and shooting lanes.

Round 13, Pick 212 - Will Keane

The Jacks added another goalie in the 13th round with the selection of Michigan native Will Keane. In 13 games at St. Mary's Prep this season, Keane had a .901 sv% and 2.52 GAA with a perfect 5-0 record in the playoffs.

Round 14, Pick 227 - Adam Belusko

With the 227th pick, the Lumberjacks selected Adam Belusko, a Slovakian-born defenseman. Last season in the WHL, Belusko recorded 17 points in 53 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings, and has been a long-time member of the Slovakian National Team.

Round 15, Pick 242 - Billy MacAusland

Another trip to the East Coast brought Billy MacAusland to the Lumberjacks organization. Another prep school hockey player, MacAusland, recorded 60 points in just 27 games with the Noble & Greenough School.

Round 16, Pick 257 - Luke Gurkan

The Lumberjacks added Luke Gurkan to the organization with the 257th overall selection. A native of Darien, CT, Gurkan spent this previous season playing prep school hockey at Phillips Exeter Academy and is the younger brother of current Jack Kurt Gurkan.

Round 17, Pick 272 - Yegor Andreyev

In the 17th round the Lumberjacks selected Yegor Andreyev from the Delbarton School in New Jersey. Andreyev recorded 38 points with Delbarton and spent time with the North Jersey Avalanche 18U AAA team this season.

Round 18, Pick 287 - Aiden Grinshpun

With the final pick of the Phase II Draft, the Lumberjacks added Aiden Grinshpun. A native of Monroe, NJ, Grinshpun was a point-per-game producer with 20 points in 20 games with the Yale Jr. Bulldogs and spent the Prep School season with the Kent School, where he picked up 17 points in 26 games.

