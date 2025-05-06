2025 USHL Phase I Draft Choices Announced
May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Congratulations to all the RoughRiders draft choices in the Phase I USHL Draft! Welcome to Ridertown!
Here are the 2025 USHL Draft Phase draft choices:
Round 1, Pick 5 - Tender: Braiden Scuderi
Round 2, Pick 20: Jonathan Bloedow
Round 3, Pick 35: Henry Steele
Round 3, Pick 44: Tyler Potter
Round 4, Pick 50: Justin Lee
Round 5, Pick 65: Jackson Hendricks
Round 6, Pick 80: Tate Batchelor
Round 7, Pick 95: Easton Anello
Round 8, Pick 110: Beckett Shillings
Round 9, Pick 125: Grayson Espenshade
Round 10, Pick 140: Richard Olek
Round 10, Pick 150: Ethan Gingeleskie
Round 11, Pick 155: Jaxson Craig
Round 12, Pick 170: Cooper John
Round 13, Pick 185: Liam Power
Round 14, Pick 199: Tyler Pearsall
