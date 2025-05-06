2025 USHL Phase I Draft Choices Announced

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to all the RoughRiders draft choices in the Phase I USHL Draft! Welcome to Ridertown!

Here are the 2025 USHL Draft Phase draft choices:

Round 1, Pick 5 - Tender: Braiden Scuderi

Round 2, Pick 20: Jonathan Bloedow

Round 3, Pick 35: Henry Steele

Round 3, Pick 44: Tyler Potter

Round 4, Pick 50: Justin Lee

Round 5, Pick 65: Jackson Hendricks

Round 6, Pick 80: Tate Batchelor

Round 7, Pick 95: Easton Anello

Round 8, Pick 110: Beckett Shillings

Round 9, Pick 125: Grayson Espenshade

Round 10, Pick 140: Richard Olek

Round 10, Pick 150: Ethan Gingeleskie

Round 11, Pick 155: Jaxson Craig

Round 12, Pick 170: Cooper John

Round 13, Pick 185: Liam Power

Round 14, Pick 199: Tyler Pearsall

