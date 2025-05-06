Phase I Has Midwest Flavor

May 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa- Nine of the Waterloo Black Hawks' 15 picks during Phase I of the United States Hockey League Draft - including each of the first five selections - is from an adjoining state, as the team honed in on regional talent while building for the future Monday.

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, defenseman Caleb Deanovich and White Bear Lake, Minnesota, forward Nash Roed both came to Waterloo with first round picks. Deanovich helped the Chicago Reapers 15O team reach USA Hockey's National Championship game for their age group, where they finished as the runners-up. At the outset of the season, the high-scoring blue-liner made a strong impression during the youth portion of the USHL Fall Classic, bagging a pair of goals and four assists during four games in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Roed was a solid contributor as a freshman on the White Bear Lake varsity hockey team, finishing third in scoring with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 27 games. Roed's older brothers - Lleyton and Nolan - were both successful USHLers with the Tri-City Storm.

As the result of trades, the Black Hawks had five picks during the first three rounds. Cole Swanson of Hibbing, Minnesota, was Waterloo's second round pick after helping Hibbing/Chisolm to the Class 1A State Tournament with 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists), second only to his older brother, Tate. Then in the third round, the Hawks claimed Roed's White Bear Lake teammate, defenseman Rian Marquardt, as well as forward Cayden Jackman, whose father, Barret, was a longtime NHL defenseman, primarily for the St. Louis Blues.

Each spring, the USHL Draft is conducted in two phases. Phase I focuses on players who are - or will be - 16 during the current calendar year. Phase II (Tuesday) provides the opportunity to add older players often likely to compete for a place on the roster the following autumn.

The Black Hawks' complete Phase I Draft list follows:

Round Player Pos Hometown - 24/25 Team

1 Caleb Deanovich D Fond du Lac, WI - Chicago Reapers 15s

1 Nash Roed F White Bear Lake, MN - White Bear Lake HS

2 Cole Swanson F Hibbing, MN - Hibbing/Chisolm HS

3 Rian Marquardt D White Bear Lake, MN - White Bear Lake HS

3 Cayden Jackman F St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Blues AAA 15s

4 Michael Leuthold D Wallingford, PA - Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 15s

5 Trevin Vargo F Gilbert, AZ - Anaheim Jr Ducks 15s

7 Jack Lonke D Rosemount, MN - Rosemount Irish AA 14U

8 Kyle Delaney D Whitehouse Station, NJ - South Kent Selects 15s

9 Channing Goodwin F Rosemount, MN - Rosemount HS

11 Landon Medin F Albertville, MN - Rogers Royals AA 14U

12 Miles Jinman F Mississauga, Ont - Bishop Kearney Selects 15s

13 Benjamin Zwillinger D New York, NY - North Jersey Avalanche 15s

14 Gavin Veneruzzo D Hugo, MN - White Bear Lake HS

15 Mark Pape F Shaker Heights, OH - Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15s

Meanwhile, current Black Hawks players take the ice at Young Arena Friday and Saturday for Game One and Game Two of the best-of-five Clark Cup Final against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Both games begin at 6:35 p.m.

