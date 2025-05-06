Stampede Fill 50-Man Protected List with 18 Selections in the 2025 USHL Phase II Draft

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede made 18 selections in Phase II of the 2025 United States Hockey League Draft to fill their 50-man protected list. With 12 forwards, four defensemen, and two goaltenders selected, the Stampede added both depth and leadership to their roster. Players on the protected list, along with additional camp invites, will report to training camp in June.

With their first pick in the 2025 USHL Phase II Draft, the Stampede selected Niko Tournas of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL). The 2006-born right winger recorded 74 points (39g, 35a) in just 56 games last season. A New Hampshire commit, Tournas brings USHL experience from his time with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders during the 2024-25 season. The Redding, C.T., native stands at 6'2" and previously played in the New Jersey Rockets organization.

"Niko is a highly skilled forward and a proven goalscorer. His prior USHL experience, combined with his offensive ability, makes him a great fit for our group. He's also shown strong leadership qualities, which reinforces why he was our top pick," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

Sioux Falls continued by selecting two European players with their next picks. First was Swedish defenseman Isak Forslund, a 2006-born blueliner with experience on Sweden's national team and Djurgårdens IF J20, where he posted 37 points and a +31 rating. In the third round, they selected 2008-born Slovakian forward Sebastian Haborak, a 6'0" winger who earned 74 points (34g, 40a) in 47 games with HC Slovan Bratislava U18.

The European trend continued with the selection of 6'1" Swedish defenseman Victor Mannebratt. The 2005-born two-way defenseman played for the Maryland Black Bears (NAHL) and tallied 42 points last season.

In the sixth round, the Stampede selected French-Canadian forward Justin Thibault. The 2008-born center spent last season with the Mercer Chiefs (NCDC), where he recorded 49 points in 41 games.

Thanks to trades with Sioux City and Muskegon, the Stampede held two early seventh-round picks. With the 120th overall pick, they selected 2005-born Swedish winger Viktor Eriksson, known for his speed. They followed by selecting 2005-born forward Will Subject, who brings experience from both the WHL and BCHL. Subject played at Wayzata High School before spending three seasons in the WHL.

In the eighth round, the Stampede selected 2008-born forward Ethan Travis from Tabor Academy Prep School. The Narragansett, R.I., native scored 19 goals in 26 games last season. Next, Sioux Falls selected Brady Logue, brother of Phase I pick Chase Logue. A Merrimack commit, Brady played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers and recorded 15 points in 18 games.

In the second half of Phase II, the Stampede selected additional forwards and defensemen, along with two goaltenders. First, they picked 6'3" center Max Davis from Culver Military Academy Prep. The Middleton, Wis., native tallied 65 points (32g, 33a) in 53 games. At pick No. 184, they took 17-year-old forward Niko Julian, who recorded 68 points last season with Okanagan.

The Stampede selected their only two goaltenders in the 12th and 13th rounds. First was 2005-born Linards Feldbergs, who has represented Latvia at the IIHF World Juniors over the past two years. He posted a .929 save percentage and a 3.13 GAA in five games last year. In the 13th round, they selected Aidan Hesse from the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA team. Hesse recorded a 3.83 GAA and a .929 save percentage last season and currently shares the net with Stampede affiliate goaltender Kaenan Smith.

With their final four picks, Sioux Falls selected three forwards and one defenseman. First was Finnish winger Juho Keinänen, who has not yet played in North America. The Herd then selected 2008-born Brown commit Payne Riffey, a forward at Shattuck-St. Mary's and teammate of affiliate Cooper Soller. Their penultimate pick was German national team player Darian Rolsing. To close out the draft, the Stampede chose Matthew Lacombe from Marlborough, Mass. The 2007-born forward recorded 41 points in 33 games at Berkshire Prep School.

The Stampede also completed a trade with the Fargo Force, acquiring Thomas Zocco in exchange for Sam Spehar. Zocco, a 2006-born forward and Merrimack College commit, tallied 53 points (19g, 34a) with the Coquitlam Express (BCHL). He comes from the Long Island Gulls organization, alongside fellow Stampede players Logan Renkowski, Erik Kald, and Ethan Wyttenbach.

"Today was a productive day for the future of the Sioux Falls Stampede. Our scouting staff did an excellent job identifying talent in Phase II," said General Manager Tony Gasparini. "We look forward to welcoming these players to our main camp at the Scheels IcePlex in June and are excited about the talent we've added to our team today."

The Sioux Falls Stampede will host their main camp June 12-15 at the Scheels IcePlex. The camp is free and open to the public. More information about the schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

