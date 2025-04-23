Stampede Finish Season with Double Overtime Game 4

Waterloo, I.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede's season ended in a double overtime thriller against the Waterloo Blackhawks. A hat trick from Joe McGraw gave the Stampede momentum throughout the night, while goaltender Aiden Wright delivered another strong performance between the pipes.

After a slow start the previous night, the Stampede came out firing, peppering Waterloo goalie Carter Casey with shots in the first period. The Herd generated several early chances before finally breaking through at 12:40. Joe McGraw netted the Stampede's first goal, cutting through the crease and slipping the puck past Casey's glove side after collecting his own rebound. The goal quieted "Party Town" and kept the momentum in Sioux Falls' favor. They doubled their lead with just 19 seconds remaining in the period. Following a faceoff win by Brock James, co-captain Bryce Ingles sniped a shot past Casey's stick side. Austin Baker and Alex Rybakov earned assists on the play. Sioux Falls dominated puck possession in the period, firing 18 shots on goal compared to the Black Hawks' 6.

Looking to maintain their pace into the second period, the Stampede were met with a quick Waterloo response. Just 2:54 in, Dylan Compton beat Wright stick side to get the Black Hawks on the board. The Herd answered back minutes later when McGraw scored his second of the night, picking the corner with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot after entering the zone with speed.

Controversy struck at 13:33 when Matthew Grimes and Hunter Ramos were both penalized following a scuffle in the corner. Grimes received additional penalties for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, sending the Stampede to their second penalty kill of the night. Moments before, Head Coach Ryan Cruthers challenged a potential high hit on JJ Monteiro in the offensive zone, but the call stood and the Herd went shorthanded. Just nine seconds into the kill, the Black Hawks capitalized, closing the gap to one.

Sioux Falls restored their two-goal cushion at 18:43 with McGraw's third goal of the night. After receiving an up-ice pass from Filip Nordberg, McGraw fired a shot from the left point that went bar down, earning him his first USHL hat trick.

The third period proved to be a tough one. The Stampede appeared to extend their lead just 3:15 in, when a dump-in by Brock James bounced off the glass and landed behind Casey, who accidentally knocked it into the net. The play was initially called a goal but overturned upon review when it was ruled the puck had hit the netting, though the whistle never blew. The reversal stalled the Herd's momentum, and at 9:13, Chase Jette brought Waterloo within one with his third postseason goal.

At 13:01, Reid Morich tied the game after being left alone in front and slipping the puck past Wright. The Stampede nearly responded when Austin Baker broke free but was hauled down before he could get a shot off. No penalty was called. Undeterred, Sioux Falls struck back less than 30 seconds later. Former Black Hawk JJ Monteiro fired one in from the point after a strong zone keep by Ben Wilmott. McGraw picked up the assist.

With just 2:14 left, Casey headed to the bench for the extra attacker. The Black Hawks mounted one last push and tied the game on a fluky play. After Wright made the initial save, the puck was batted into the net. Though it appeared to involve a high stick, the goal stood without review, sending Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals into overtime.

Both teams had chances in the first overtime, with the Stampede outshooting Waterloo 11-10. Sioux Falls went to their only power play of the night at 13:34 after a too-many-men call on Waterloo but failed to convert. The game remained tied heading into double overtime.

Just 2:32 into the second OT, Waterloo fired one past Wright's glove side to end the Stampede's season. Despite outshooting the Black Hawks 49-44, Sioux Falls was eliminated.

Wright made 39 saves in his second playoff start and ends his postseason with a .897 save percentage. He came up big again, though a few unfortunate bounces found their way in.

A huge thank you goes out to Stampede Country. You showed up all season and helped make it one to remember.

The Stampede staff now shifts focus to building next year's team, with a major step coming during the USHL Draft on May 5 and 6 for Phases I and II. Fans can follow the Stampede's draft picks on social media.

Stampede hockey will return to Sioux Falls in early June for Main Camp, which will be open to the public at the Scheels IcePlex.

