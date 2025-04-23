Clark Cup Conference Finals Set

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced dates, times and matchups for the conference finals of the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Friday, April 25, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Saturday, April 26, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Tuesday, April 29, 7:10 p.m. ET

Game 4: #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints at #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks - Wednesday, April 30, 7:10 p.m. ET*

Game 5: #4 Muskegon Lumberjacks at #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints - Saturday, May 3, 7:05 p.m. CT*

Western Conference

Game 1: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #1 Lincoln Stars - Friday, April 25, 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #1 Lincoln Stars - Saturday, April 26, 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3: #1 Lincoln Stars at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Wednesday, April 30, 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 4: #1 Lincoln Stars at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks - Thursday, May 1, 6:35 p.m. CT*

Game 5: #3 Waterloo Black Hawks at #1 Lincoln Stars - Saturday, May 3, 6:05 p.m. CT*

*If necessary

The winner of each conference final series will advance to the Clark Cup Final. The series structure is 2-2-1 with games 1, 2 and 5 held at the home of the Anderson Cup champion Lincoln Stars.

The Clark Cup playoffs feature 12 teams, six from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, and four rounds. It started with a best-of-three first round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and #4 and #5 seeds from each conference. The top two seeds in each conference received first-round byes.

