Stars Take on Black Hawks in Western Conference Finals

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







THIRD ROUND - 2025 CLARK CUP PLAYOFFS

(Best-Of-Five Series)

Game 1: Friday, Apr. 25 7:05 p.m. Ice Box

Game 2: Saturday, Apr. 26 6:05 p.m. Ice Box

Game 3: Wednesday, Apr. 30 7:05 p.m. Young Arena

Game 4: Thursday, May 1 7:05 p.m. Young Arena *

Game 5: Saturday, May 3 7:05 p.m. Ice Box *

SECOND ROUND RECAP

The Stars swept the Sioux City Musketeers in three games in the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs. Lincoln won Game 1, 3-2, Apr. 18 thanks to a two-goal third period in which Daniel Shlaine and Aiden Janz scored 1:28 apart for the equalizer and then the game-winning goal. The Stars took a 2-0 series lead Apr. 19 with a 6-3 triumph thanks to a three-goal third period outburst. Lincoln wrapped up the series sweep thanks to 17 saves by Yan Shostak in Game 3 at the Tyson Events Center Apr. 21.

Bruno Idzan led the way with three goals in the second round. He netted the Stars' first goal of the postseason 7:28 into Game 1 and then tallied twice in Game 2. Idzan tied for the third-most goals on the Stars (22) despite playing in 36-of-62 regular-season games (58-percent of the season). He also finished second in the USHL in points per game (1.22) as he posted 44 points (22+22).

SCOUTING THE BLACK HAWKS

The Black Hawks went 34-18-6-4 in the regular season to earn the third seed in the Western Conference. Waterloo swept sixth-seeded Tri-City in two games in the first round before bouncing second-seeded Sioux Falls in four games in the second round.

Brendan McMorrow scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 4 of the second round Tuesday night. His five goals this postseason are tied for the second-most of any skater. McMorrow netted 24 goals in the regular season to lead Waterloo and tied for second in the USHL with 14 power-play goals.

Dylan Compton was named a finalist for the USHL's Defenseman of the Year on Tuesday after his standout campaign. He led all USHL skaters in power-play assists (26) and power-play points (28) while leading all defenseman in assists (40) and points (45). Youngstown's Luke Osburn and Fargo's Sam Laurilla were also named finalists.

Carter Casey seized the crease shortly after making his USHL debut April 4. He has started each of the last nine games and won eight of them. He went 3-0 with a 2.08 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in the regular season and is 5-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .919 SV% in six postseason games. Casey went 10-9-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .912 SV% in 20 games for Grand Rapids High School this spring.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Oct. 12, 2024 @ Ice Box: 3-0, Lincoln

Yan Shostak record his first shutout of the season, second ever against Waterloo and his first ever in the regular season with 36 saves. Caeden Herrington, Alex Pelletier and Jack Pechar all scored in the victory.

Nov. 22, 2024 @ Young Arena: 3-1, Waterloo

Reid Morich broke a 1-1 tie at the 15:41 mark of the third period on a redirection. Lefty Markonidis scored the only Lincoln goal by tying the game up on a rebound at the 16:01 mark of the first to tie the game.

Nov. 23, 2024 @ Young Arena: 4-3, Lincoln

Herrington tied the game with 65 seconds remaining in regulation and Pelletier scored the only goal in the shootout. Waterloo had scored twice 2:05 apart 4:53 into the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

Mar. 8, 2025 @ Ice Box: 3-2, Lincoln

Matthew Maltais scored on a penalty shot in overtime to clinch the season series for Lincoln. Markonidis scored on a breakaway in each of the first two periods but the Black Hawks tied the game up on two power-play goals.

HEAD-TO-HEAD POSTSEASON HISTORY

2024: Lincoln, two games to none, in first round.

2023: Lincoln, two games to one, in Western Conference Semifinals.

2022: Waterloo, two games to one, in first round.

2018: Waterloo, three games to one, in Western Conference Semifinals

2016: Waterloo, three games to one, in first round

2012: Waterloo, three games to one, in Western Conference Finals

2024-25 IN REVIEW

The Stars received a first-round bye after going a USHL-best 44-15-3-0 in the regular season. Lincoln earned its fourth Anderson Cup and first since 2003.

Lincoln set a new single-season wins record in 2024-25, surpassing 43 wins in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. The 2024-25 Stars tied for the 11th-most wins in a single season in USHL history. Lincoln recorded a 12-game winning streak Jan. 10 - Feb. 14 for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. From that point on, the Stars went 25-4-1 to end the regular season.

The Stars led the USHL with 272 goals and broke their single-season record of 246 in 2000-01. Lincoln scored five-or-more goals in a game 27 times, matching 1997-98 for the team record and marking the ninth time doing it at least 20 times in franchise single-season history. This was the 12th season in team history scoring 200-or-more goals.

Jack Pechar (27), Dashel Oliver (26), Daniel Shlaine (24), Gio DiGiulian (22), Bruno Idzan (22) and Lefty Markonidis (20) all scored 20-or-more goals to give the Stars six 20-or-more goal scorers for the first time in franchise history. It was the sixth time that the Stars had at least four different 20-goal scorers in the same season and the first time since 2006-07. It is the third time that the Stars have five 20-goal scorers in the same season, joining the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons.

