Saints Clinch Series in Game 4, Advance to Conference Final

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints beat the Madison Capitols 6-1 on Tuesday night to clinch the Eastern Conference Semifinals series by a score of three games to one.

Dubuque scored twice in 38 seconds early in the second period to open a 2-0 lead with a deflection-goal by Michael Barron and a net-front goal by Colin Frank. The goals set the Saints on their way to their second four-goal second period of the series, breaking open a 4-1 lead into the third.

Cole Spicer added the fourth goal on a redirect in front after a setup by Cooper Dennis and Lucas Van Vliet.

The Saints continued their domination in the series on special teams in the clinching-win, scoring once on two power-play chances and stopping both Madison power plays. Dubuque finished the series with six power-play goals on 12 chances and killed all 10 Madison power plays.

Liam Beerman earned another victory with 29 saves on 30 shots in Game 4. Beerman allowed just five total goals over four games, leading Dubuque to the series win.

Lucas Van Vliet put the finishing touches on the win with a highlight-reel third period goal, going between his legs and then finishing with a wrist shot through Caleb Heil.

An empty-netter from Melvin Ekman capped the 6-1 victory, the Saints second win of the series by that scoreline.

For the second-straight season, Dubuque will meet Muskegon in the Eastern Conference Final. The series will kick off this weekend with Dubuque holding home-ice advantage in the best-of-five series.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.