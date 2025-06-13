Support for Johnny Gaudreau in Dubuque Leads to $20k Donation to Gaudreau Foundation

June 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints announced on Friday that the organization will make a $20,000 donation to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

During the 2024-25 season, Fighting Saints fans and the Dubuque community rallied to contribute to all of the initiatives raising money for the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. The outpouring of support highlighted Johnny's sizable impact on Dubuque during the 2010-11 season while he played for the Saints. The legacy he left in Dubuque was one of an extremely talented hockey player, and an even better person to his teammates, coaches, fans and everyone he met in Dubuque.

Throughout the entire season, the Fighting Saints promoted several initiatives to raise money for a donation to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. With the Gaudreau Memorial Night on Jan. 11, 2025, the Saints launched a merchandise line featuring Johnny's No. 8 from his season with the Fighting Saints. Sales from the merchandise, as well as a 50/50 raffle at multiple games contributed to the donation.

"The Dubuque community has once again demonstrated its amazing ability to support one of its own," said Fighting Saints Managing Partner Brad Kwong. "Johnny only spent one year in Dubuque but he obviously had a tremendous impact on the city during the Fighting Saints Clark Cup championship season. That special night this past season where we honored Matt and Johnny and raised these funds reminded me again of how caring Dubuquers are and how special this community is."

At the Gaudreau Memorial Night, the Fighting Saints retired Johnny's No. 8 jersey to the rafters at ImOn Arena. It became the first retired number in the organization's history.

In his one season with Dubuque, Gaudreau scored 72 points to lead the team as a 17-year-old. He was named the USHL's Rookie of the Year and helped the Fighting Saints capture the Clark Cup as USHL postseason champions. Gaudreau had 11 points in 11 games during the magical run that current St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery helmed.

Johnny became a minority owner of the Fighting Saints while still an active NHL player when he and Saints4Life Acquisitions, LLC, a group that includes Fighting Saints alums and current National Hockey League (NHL) player Zemgus Girgensons, NHL executive Peter Luukko, and Stanley Cup champion coach Dan Bylsma, purchased an equity stake in the team.

Johnny's generosity in giving back to the communities that helped shape him and his career was apparent, and in Dubuque especially, that community rallied together to honor Johnny and Matthew.

"We want to thank our amazing fans for the overwhelming love, support and generosity they have shown as we honor Johnny and Matthew," said President of Business Operations Casey Weitz. "Johnny's legacy in Dubuque is more than just memories, it's a reflection of the deep connection he built with each of the fans. Thanks to this community's kindness and generosity, we are proud to present a $20,000 donation to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. This gift is a powerful tribute to Johnny and a reminder of the incredible hockey community that surrounds us."

For the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, "the heart of [its] mission is a commitment to helping youth hockey initiatives, supporting hockey families that have faced tragedy and helping other families that have been affected by drunk driving, like [theirs].

More information about the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation can be found HERE, including how to make a donation to the foundation.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.