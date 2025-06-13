Prospect of the Week: Joc Bukovec

June 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The best coaches will tell you that if you go hard to the front of the net, good things will happen. 2008 born Joc Bukovec has made battling to the blue paint a core tenet of his game. "I like to play hard and physical while going to the front of the net to score," said Bukovec.

A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Bukovec played the 2024-25 Season as a member of the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights 16U AAA team. In 12 games played, Bukovec earned 19 points (15 goals + 4 assists), leading his squad in both goals and points. He also represented his country at the World Junior Championship Under 18 Division 1A, scoring one goal in five games.

Head Coach Ron Fogarty called Bukovec's desire to get the puck "relentless," that he can score and is willing to go to the net with and without the puck. Fogarty said that Bukovec has great puck possession while adding that he loves how Bukovec competes.

Bukovec tries to model his game as a hybrid of Matthew Knies and Matthew Tkachuk, adding that he is a team first guy who can and will block shots while batting on the boards.

The excitable Bukovec has a simple message for the fans of the Omaha Lancers this coming season: "We will do everything to make you happy and proud."







