Prospect of the Week: Boone Chartier

May 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Development is the name of the game in junior hockey, and certain players develop by leaps and bounds. If the development reaches a certain point, you can build a team around one player. That is the thought process Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski has about prospect Boone Chartier.

Chartier was picked in the 3rd Round, 31st overall by the 2025 Phase I USHL Draft. In 56 games, the Minnetonka, MN native earned 54 points (26 goals + 28 assists) for Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA team.

Michalowski had high praise for Chartier's development this season. "As we watched Chartier more, in our opinion he became one of their better players by the end of the year," Michalowski said. "He grew from a complimentary player to the type of player you can build a team around."

General Manager Marc Fritsche called Chartier a 200 foot player who has a huge upside, who has a great future in our league and beyond. He adds that Chartier competes at a very high level all the time.

Going into camp Chartier is looking to soak every moment in."I'm really excited and looking forward to coming to Omaha, experiencing my first USHL camp while learning the pace and level of the league," Chartier said.

The excitement between Omaha and Chartier is mutual as Michalowski added "I know it sounds cliche but we were thrilled to get Chartier when we did. He plays hard, finishes checks but also has developed a dynamic element to his game."

This coming season, Chartier wants to push his game to the next level and help Shattuck win a national championship with a high level of focus on continuing his development.







