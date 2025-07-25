Prospect of the Week: Mason Hriczov

July 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

For hockey teams, the difference between victory and defeat lies between the goalposts. Even in games where a team is not playing their best, a goaltender who leads from his crease can give his team the extra boost to triumph on the ice. Mason Hriczov is one of those goalies.

Hriczov is an imposing goaltender. As a young 16 year-old, he is already 6'2" and nearly 200 pounds. During the 2024-25 season at Morristown Beard School in New Jersey, Hriczov put up impressive numbers. In 20 games, he earned a 16-3-1 record. This record was best among all New Jersey high school goaltenders. Additionally, Hriczov achieved this while earning a .930 save percentage, a 1.57 goals, allowed average and five shutouts.

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski had high praise for the budding netminder.

"Mason is extremely mature and has an inmate leadership quality about him." Michalowski said. "Teams play better in front of a goalie who commands their respect and admiration."

Assistant & Goaltending Coach Matt Beck commented further on Hriczov's composure between the pipes adding that he has a calm presence net. Hriczov's past performances give him significant upside going into junior hockey and beyond. Coach Beck alluded to a future in college hockey for Hriczov, using national exposure at the prestigious USA Camp to back it up.

"Mason had a great USA camp this summer," Beck said. "We are really excited to help him continue to develop into a Division 1 goaltender."

The most significant aspect that elevates Hriczov to a high potential goaltender at many levels is his synthesis of physical stature and attitude to play a complete game in net.

"Mason is an impressive kid," Michalowski said. "When you combine his leadership with his physical attributes and athleticism, he projects well into the USHL and beyond."







