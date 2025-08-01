Prospect of the Week: Stanislav Sanejstr

Maturity and responsibility are two strong attributes in talented hockey players. Stanislav Sanestjr has a generous amount of both. The 2009 born Czechian defenseman is meticulous while on the ice. Sanestjr spent last season with the Cleveland Barons 15U, where he racked up 72 points (16 goals + 52 assists) in 68 games. This put him first among his fellow defenseman in all three offensive categories.

However, it's not just his production that makes him an asset on the blue line according to Assistant General Manager Rich Michalowski. The fact that Sanestjr rarely, if ever makes a mistake while defending is a huge advantage to whatever team he's on.

"You could put Stanislav in a game and he'd look like a veteran defenseman," Michalowski said. "He also can contribute offensively by making the right play every time.

This performance transcends the western hemisphere, as Sanestjr represented his native Czechia on the U16 and U17 world stages. His experience internationally is an upside for Head Coach Ron Fogarty, who said that Sanestjr should compete for a roster spot in Omaha after one more year with Cleveland AAA. Fogarty also

Michalowski laid out a very simple bottom line about Sanestjr: "Stanislav is a very mature player. You need players like him on your team."

