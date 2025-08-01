Dubuque Adds Hockey Operations Coordinator and Video Coach

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have added Justin Fortuna to their staff as the team's Hockey Operations Coordinator and Video Coach.

Fortuna brings experience at the highest level, spending time with the Nashville Predators as a Hockey Operations Intern. Most recently, Fortuna served as a Graduate Assistant Coach with the Castleton University men's hockey team.

"We are very excited to add Justin to the staff this year as our Hockey Operations Coordinator and Video Coach," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "He's built a strong reputation as a very motivated and versatile individual that will do whatever it takes to help the staff and team succeed."

Fortuna is a Williamstown, New Jersey native who played Division II ACHA hockey for Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. For Alvernia, he served as an alternate captain for the team.

"I'm both honored and excited to join the Dubuque Fighting Saints and contribute to the organization's tradition of excellence," said Fortuna. "I want to thank Trevor Edwards and Evan Dixon for entrusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to working alongside them as well as the entire organization as we aim to return the Clark Cup home to Dubuque."

Fortuna will be the only new member in the Fighting Saints hockey staff, joining head coach Evan Dixon and assistant coaches Rory Dynan and Jacob Semik, who all return for their second seasons in Dubuque.







