Force Welcome New Goaltending Coach

August 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - Friday, August 1st the Fargo Force announced Hank (Henry) Johnson will be joining the team as the Force Goaltending Coach.

Johnson comes to Fargo with multiple years of coaching & playing experience including two seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers as Assistant/Goaltending Coach. He played D1 College hockey at Bemidji State University for 3 seasons and Mercyhurst University for 2 seasons where he was a Richter Award nominee and was named the team's MVP for the 2020-21 Season. Hank played one season of pro hockey in the SPHL prior to joining the Des Moines Buccaneers as a coach for the 2023-24 season.

"We're excited to get Hank on board to work with our goalies on a daily basis. His experience and track record of developing goalies will be a great addition to the staff," commented Fargo Force Head Coach & General Manager, Brett Skinner. "It's a tremendous asset to have someone in house everyday accessible for our goalies development especially someone with Hanks knowledge of the position."

Johnson is a native of Minneapolis, MN, and has experiece playing & coaching hockey at all levels of the game.

"Fargo is a first class organization with great fans and history," commented Hank. "I'm excited to be joining the coaching staff led by Brett Skinner, and I look forward to aiding the development of Fargo Force goalies."

